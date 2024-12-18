Construction Equipment Guide
Wed December 18, 2024 - National Edition
DEVELON's electronically controlled DX225LC-7X crawler excavator is a first of its kind for the company and is one of the next-generation -7 Series crawler excavators with machine-assisted technologies.
The DX225LC-7X electrohydraulic control system enables advanced machine guidance and machine control systems — including 2D and upgradable 3D grading for accurate earthmoving and grading work. This technology includes programmable joystick switches for ease of operation, a fully electronic joystick, a rotary sensor and equipment sensors on the boom, arm, bucket and upper body of the DX225LC-7X, including a laser catcher.
This system allows the machine to provide supplementary assistance with precision functions and tasks: a game-changing improvement in operator productivity and efficiency, according to the manufacturer.
DX225LC-7X excavator functions include the following:
The DX225LC-7X offers superior hydraulics and a strong workgroup to deliver ample power and durability to the arm and bucket, maximizing lifting capability. Operators can select the one-touch power boost to dig into extra tough material. A fine swing function minimizes the shaking of a lifted object that occurs at the end of the swing movements.
The machine offers fast cycle times, and a cast push link with lifting eye delivers a five metric-ton lifting capacity to help operators complete the job faster. The machine's performance can be controlled by selecting from four power modes.
An optional dozer blade and the standard counterweight design provide strength and stability. Operators also can activate the tiltrotator mode for enhanced precision when using a tiltrotator accessory. Simply set the controls from the Smart Touch display to move the arm and rotate or tilt an attachment simultaneously, efficiently and accurately without the need to reposition the excavator.
Operators can improve cycle times with an optional boom float setting, which is ideal for finishing work, hammer application and top loading.
The DX225LC-7X has features that help deliver best-in-class comfort for operators when working long days on challenging job sites. The machine includes an improved heating and cooling system with an optional heated/cooled seat. The cab's suspension system dampens vibrations and absorbs shocks.
Standard features include easy-to-use joystick controls, a rearview camera and a Smart Touch screen that displays all important information. In addition, customers can add an optional 360-degree around view monitor (AVM) camera system for a full view of the machine's surroundings.
The machine is equipped with ultra-hard and wear-resistant, heavy-duty wear plates that bolt on at the end of the arm to maximize machine durability and reliability. By minimizing the tolerance between the bucket and arm, they maintain high breakout forces and ensure greater productivity.
Other durability features include a robust working group with stronger castings and forged steel pivot points, an extra-strong X-Chassis undercarriage and an innovative D-channel upper structure frame design and optional side impact protector that add strength to withstand more side impact.