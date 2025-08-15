DEVELON introduces the DX270WMH-7 wheel material handler designed for tough recycling tasks. Featuring enhanced safety, operator comfort and maintenance ease, it includes smart features like virtual wall setting and a monitoring system for improved productivity.

DEVELON photo DEVELON announced its newest wheel material handler: the DX270WMH-7.

It's built for tough recycling jobs and configured to conquer them, according to DEVELON. The machine is designed to elevate operator productivity, enhance safety and optimize material movement at recycling and solid waste facilities.

"A wheel material handler needs to be more than powerful — it should be smart, adaptable and a true partner to the operator," says Brian Kim, heavy excavator product manager of DEVELON. "The DX270WMH-7 delivers on all fronts. Its exceptional versatility allows operators to complete a range of recycling tasks. And it features our -7 Series cab design and safety technologies, allowing operators to work longer, more comfortably and with greater peace of mind."

Easy Material Moving

Manufactured in-house for agility and precision, the DX270WMH-7 wheel material handler makes light work of even the heaviest loads, such as car bodies and other bulky materials. Using a grapple or magnet attachment, the machine effortlessly moves and positions materials across recycling yards and solid waste facilities. The machine's chassis design provides better lifting and a more durable undercarriage to minimize downtime, according to DEVELON.

With a nearly 3-ft. longer reach and elevated cab, the DX270WMH-7 helps position operators for better productivity when loading trucks, containers and railcars at busy sites. Operators can work with full visibility of the site from the standard hydraulic cab riser. This feature allows an operator to safely enter the material handler's cab at ground level. Once inside the cab, the operator can raise the cab hydraulically to the preferred height and then begin working, according to DEVELON.

The DX270WMH-7 material handler is equipped with a new virtual wall setting. The feature stops the machine's boom and arm from hitting surrounding objects, helping the operator work confidently in tighter spaces and minimizing machine downtime.

Enhanced Operator Comfort

Built with comfort in mind, the new DX270WMH-7 features a fully adjustable heated air-suspension seat and heat and air conditioning, letting operators customize their level of comfort. It also features joystick steering in addition to the standard steering wheel, giving the operator the option of steering the machine without taking their hands off the joystick.

The machine comes with an 8-in. LCD monitor that displays machine diagnostics and controls to improve performance. Bluetooth hands-free radio and MP3 audio let operators listen to their favorite content while keeping their hands free to work the controls.

Key Safety Features

Wider front and rear outriggers on the DX270WMH-7 create a larger base that improves stability, especially when operators are working with higher lifting capacities. The machine's outriggers extend the footprint of the machine by creating a larger, wider area of contact with the ground.

A new collision prevention feature keeps the machine's grapple attachment and cab from colliding during operation. In addition, the DX270WMH-7 is outfitted with an around view monitor (AVM) camera system that provides up to 360 degrees of visibility for a bird's-eye view of the equipment and its surroundings. Operators can choose to only have a rearview camera to improve visibility all around.

Other key safety features include front and rear LED working lights for enhanced visibility in low-light settings, seatbelt warning for operator safety and an alarm to identify the machine on the site.

Simplified Maintenance

The DX270WMH-7 wheel material handler provides operators with easy access to maintenance points and service procedures. It has an engine aftertreatment system with no diesel particulate filter (DPF) to minimize maintenance. This means the machine does not require a regeneration process to burn off accumulated soot.

The machine also features an air inlet mesh to keep fresh air flowing to the engine and a reversible fan to keep the machine cooler and keep debris out for less maintenance.

My DEVELON fleet management, a digital telematics platform for managing equipment, comes standard on the new machine. This diagnostic tool is available on all -7 Series machines and monitors the health, location and productivity of DEVELON equipment from a user-friendly mobile app and website.

For more information, visit develon-ce.com/en

