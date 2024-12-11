List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    DEVELON to Showcase Three Machines at World of Concrete

    DEVELON will present a compact track loader, mini excavator, and wheel loader with attachments at World of Concrete in Las Vegas. Visitors can experience the equipment firsthand and meet subject matter experts to learn more about the company's innovative features and upcoming events.

    Wed December 11, 2024 - National Edition
    DEVELON


    Photo courtesy of DEVELON

    DEVELON is returning to Las Vegas in January. The company will display three machines in its booth at World of Concrete, Jan. 21–23, 2025. The construction equipment will include a compact track loader, mini excavator and wheel loader, plus attachments.

    Scheduled to appear in the DEVELON exhibit in the Las Vegas Convention Center Central Hall (booth C5684) will be the following equipment:

    • DTL35 compact track loader with a grapple and angle broom
    • DX62R-7 mini excavator with a breaker
    • DL280-7 wheel loader with a 3-yard bucket

    "World of Concrete attendees can get hands-on with our compact equipment, which is perfect for excavating and grading tasks in the construction industry, as well as our 3.7-cubic-yard wheel loader," said Winta Bereket, marketing manager at DEVELON.

    "The DL280-7 wheel loader will be equipped with our exclusive transparent bucket feature, and attendees can activate the safety technology from inside the machine's cab."

    Subject matter experts from DEVELON will be on hand to provide walk-arounds and answer questions.

    Since DEVELON launched the DTL35 compact track loader in summer 2024, there has been significant interest from dealers and customers in various industries. DEVELON also introduced a compact equipment attachment lineup for the new DTL35, offering more than a dozen attachments to enhance the compact track loader's versatility.

    DEVELON mini excavators, including the reduced tail swing DX62R-7 planned for display at World of Concrete, come standard with an enclosed cab, heat and air conditioning. Operators can work in comfort from inside the cab when they're trenching, lifting materials or performing demolition tasks.

    The DL280-7 wheel loader is the ideal size for many of today's construction projects. Small enough to work on busy job sites, the machine is capable of performing grading and loading tasks. It offers exceptional operator visibility from inside the cab, plus the standard transparent bucket feature.

    More information about the booth and other upcoming events is available on the new Events page.

    For more information, visit na.develon-ce.com/en.

    DEVELON will showcase a DTL35 compact track loader with a grapple and angle broom; a DX62R-7 mini excavator with a breaker; and a DL280-7 wheel loader with a 3-yard bucket. (Photo courtesy of DEVELON)
    DTL35 compact track loader with a grapple and angle broom (Photo courtesy of DEVELON)
    DX62R-7 mini excavator with a breaker (Photo courtesy of DEVELON)
    DL280-7 wheel loader with a 3-yard bucket (Photo courtesy of DEVELON)




