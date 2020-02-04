DewEze Debuts Reel Winder Power

The redesign gives operators more control when lifting a variety of reels. Under the hood hydraulics power the arms on the bed to span from 53 to 28 in. (134.6 to 71 cm), offering flexibility in heavy lifting jobs.

DewEze Hydraulics unveiled its newest solution to the reel transport market — the reel winder. This upgraded component to the reel transport bed features an integrated flow control to hydraulically take up and payout cable or wire in a one-man operation.

The DewEze reel transport bed, released in 1998, equipped a pair of risers and an arbor to self-load reels without the need for a trailer. The bed offered increased versatility for the utility and telecommunication workforce, making jobs safer and more efficient, according to the manufacturer. But with the increase in demand for underground construction projects, DewEze went back to the drawing board.

"Our goal with the reel winder was to create a product that would increase the value of your fleets class 3-5 vehicles, enabling them to be more than just tool storage" said Drew Gerber, vice president of product. "Workforce shortages and CDL requirements create challenges for growth. The reel transport bed helps alleviate those labor challenges by eliminating a vehicle in the fleet and reassigning teams, while cutting operational costs."

The redesign gives operators more control when lifting a variety of reels. Under the hood hydraulics power the arms on the bed to span from 53 to 28 in. (134.6 to 71 cm), offering flexibility in heavy lifting jobs. Simply tap into the bed's tool circuit to power the reel winder and make quick work of any pulling job.

"We use it for everything," said Mike Olberding, operations manager of DS&O Electric Coop. "The RT bed is a workhorse — from pulling poles, stringing wire and throwing rock — there's just so many things you can do with the bed you've never done before. It's the most efficient work truck you can put in your fleet today."

The RT Bed is available in four core combinations: risers and reel bar, spindle system, overspin brake and reel power winder. Orders are currently being taken for the Reel Winder spring 2020 release.

Stop by booth No. F8726 at the ConExpo-Con/AGG Show to see the reel transport bed on display.

For more information, call 800/835-1042 or visit www.deweze.com.