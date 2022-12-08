The forestry disc acts like a flywheel to store energy.

Ideal for rural environments, thicker trees, pasture reclamation and hard-to-reach areas that require vegetation management, Diamond Mowers' 36 in. excavator disc mulcher Pro X uses stored energy and hydraulic power to mulch, making it an energy-efficient and cost-effective choice.

Using the four-point hardened steel teeth on the perimeter and bottom surface of the mulching disc, this attachment cuts grass, brush and small trees up to 6 in. in diameter and mulches the same materials up to 4 in. in diameter. Plus, it's equipped with a thumb receiver that functions like a grapple and can be used on its own to manipulate and manage downed brush, as well as steel deflectors with full casing that direct materials downward after they've been mulched.

For more information, visit www.diamondmowers.com.

