Diamond Mowers offers insights on selecting the right mulching teeth — Edge hardened steel, Twin chisel planer, Twin Maul carbide, Four-Point hardened steel, and Armored Maul carbide - for various tasks and terrains. Customizing tooth types optimizes performance, durability and productivity, reducing downtime and operating costs.

Ideal for a variety of tasks, including land clearing, site preparation, disaster cleanup, forestry management and right-of-way maintenance, mulching is effective at processing and clearing unwanted trees and brush. But which mulching teeth are best for land clearing attachments and applications?

These replaceable parts endure constant wear from shredding vegetation and ground engagement, so it's crucial for operators to choose the teeth that best match their needs and work environment in order to minimize unnecessary downtime. Following is an overview the different types of mulching teeth along with insights from the experts at Diamond Mowers for achieving the best bite.

Edge Hardened Steel Teeth

Featuring taller "paddles" that ingest more material for a more complete, cleaner mulch on the first pass, Edge hardened steel teeth make mulching tasks faster and easier. They can be sharpened directly on the drum or replaced in minutes with basic hand tools, minimizing downtime on the job site, while their straightforward design simplifies maintenance, according to Diamond Mowers.

With extended, sharpenable edges, they deliver a combination of cutting performance and extended service life. Standard on Diamond's Drum Mulcher DC Pro X2, these teeth are also compatible with the Drum Mulcher DC Pro, Drum Mulcher DC Pro X, Excavator Drum Mulcher DC Pro X, and Boom Drum Mulcher DC.

Applications: Due to their ability to efficiently ingest large quantities of material, Edge hardened steel teeth are optimized for high-speed cutting of vegetation and brush in clean, low-impact soils with minimal ground contact. Their sharpenable design makes them an excellent choice for maintaining cutting performance across soft terrain without the need for carbide reinforcement, according to Diamond Mowers.

Twin Chisel Planer Teeth

Twin Chisel planer teeth are engineered to optimize productivity. These teeth can be sharpened and rotated directly on a depth-control drum, providing time-saving convenience for operators.

Best suited for high-production environments and intermittent ground contact, Twin Chisel planer teeth are made of hardened steel for maximum strength and impact resistance. They feature improved cutting geometry and heat treatment to increase durability and reduce fracturing. Twin Chisel planer teeth are compatible with the same drum mulcher attachments as the Edge hardened steel teeth.

Applications: Twin Chisel planer teeth are ideal for high-volume mulching in soft-to-moderate and low-abrasion soils where ground contact is intermittent. Their dual-tip design excels in processing small-to-medium diameter trees, woody brush and grasses while maintaining productivity and cutting efficiency in cleaner conditions, according to Diamond Mowers.

Twin Maul Carbide Teeth

Designed to withstand abrasion and extreme ground contact, Twin Maul carbide teeth require no maintenance and offer a useful life three to five times longer than steel. With high impact resistance, these teeth produce a medium mulch and are ideally suited for rocky terrain, fire-prone areas, or operations involving rental equipment fleets, acording to Diamond Mowers.

They come standard on the Drum Mulcher OD Pro X and OD Pro X2 and are compatible with every other drum mulcher in Diamond's lineup, as well as the Disc Mulcher Pro X and Disc Mulcher BD Pro X.

Applications: Twin Maul Carbide Teeth are built for abrasive, rocky terrain and moderate ground contact jobs involving dense wood, tree stumps and thick underbrush. Their durability and impact resistance make them ideal for working in extreme environments where maintenance access is limited and long wear life is essential, according to Diamond mowers.

Four-Point Hardened Steel Teeth

Four-Point hardened steel teeth act like an axe by slicing through material with an aggressive design that lets operators grab and pull in material efficiently for a finer mulch. These teeth must be removed from the drum before sharpening to boost efficiency and productivity and extend their useful life.

Ideal for high-production environments, softer soils and jobs requiring limited ground engagement, Four-Point hardened steel teeth come standard on every disc mulcher in Diamond's portfolio. They also are compatible with the same drum mulcher attachments as the Edge hardened steel teeth and Twin Chisel planer teeth.

Applications: For a finer mulch and cleaner finish with less risk, Four-Point hardened steel teeth are best used in soft-to-medium soils and lighter ground contact environments where dense brush, fibrous species like bamboo or palm and small hardwoods need to be cut and processed with precision, according to Diamond Mowers.

Armored Maul Carbide Teeth

For the harshest mulching environments, Armored Maul carbide teeth deliver durability and cutting force. These teeth are fortified with added material around the tip and body to guard against abrasive wear and impact damage. Their reinforced paddle design increases material ingestion and cutting inertia, making them highly effective in rocky, challenging terrain, according to Diamond Mowers.

Designed exclusively for the Drum Mulcher OD Pro X and OD Pro X2, Armored Maul carbide teeth resist fracturing even during high-impact ground engagement and provide longer service life and greater wear resistance in extreme conditions.

Applications: Armored Maul carbide teeth thrive in rocky soils and harsh, high-impact environments where constant ground contact and tough materials such as mature hardwoods, dense root systems or tree stumps would overwhelm standard teeth. Their reinforced construction helps maintain cutting force and durability in more punishing conditions, according to Diamond Mowers.

Tailor Drums for Maximum Performance

Diamond gives operators the flexibility to mix and match certain tooth types, allowing them to fine-tune their drum configuration for specific terrain, vegetation and job site demands while maintaining proper balance. For example, contractors running a depth-control drum mulcher may choose a "thirds" setup with Twin Maul carbide teeth on the outer edges for abrasion resistance and hardened steel teeth like the Twin Chisel or Edge options in the center for higher cutting speed.

In less abrasive conditions, alternating Twin Chisel, Edge and Four-Point teeth can provide a strategic blend of aggressive cutting, ease of sharpening and quick field replacement. This level of customization helps maximize productivity and reduce operating costs, according to Diamond Mowers.

Note: Armored Maul Carbide Teeth are not interchangeable with other tooth types and must be installed as a full set on open drum mulchers only.

For more information, visit www.diamondmowers.com

