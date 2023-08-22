List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Diamond Mowers Prepares for Utility Expo 2023

    Tue August 22, 2023 - National Edition
    Diamond Mowers


    Brush Cutter Pro X
    Brush Cutter Pro X
    Brush Cutter Pro X Disc Mulcher Belt Drive (BD) Pro X

    Utility Expo '23 is just around the corner and Diamond Mowers is preparing a powerful presence.

    A manufacturer of mowing, mulching and brush cutting equipment for the municipal, land clearing and vegetation management markets, Diamond will be showcasing five cutting-edge tools for utility professionals involved in land clearing and vegetation management, including an innovative, new-to-market attachment.

    Among the highlights of the Diamond display will be its Brush Cutter Pro X and three variations of drum mulchers, including depth control and open drum models for skid-steers, along with an excavator drum design. Additionally, taking center stage will be the new Disc Mulcher Belt Drive (BD) Pro X.

    Engineered to obliterate anything in its path without slowing down, this attachment features a cutting disc that speeds up during re-processing and back-dragging, while the belt drive system acts as a torque multiplier delivering values that surpass the industry standard by 2-3 times for maximum power and productivity, according to the manufacturer.

    Members of Diamond Mowers' leadership team also will be on hand and available to talk about these new products, as well as market conditions, industry trends and more.

    Diamond Mowers will be located in Booth #N247 in the North Wing.




