    Ditch Witch Announces Strategic Moves to Accelerate Growth and Industry Leadership

    Ditch Witch announced strategic moves to focus on horizontal directional drilling (HDD) by selling Trencor and American Augers' auger boring product line. This realignment will enhance operational efficiency and innovation to meet evolving industry needs and ensure continued leadership in the market.

    Wed August 06, 2025 - National Edition
    Ditch Witch


    Ditch Witch logo

    Ditch Witch announced several strategic actions to support future growth in its core segments, drive operational efficiencies and reinforce its position as the authority in the underground construction industry.

    Focused on delivering solutions that align with the evolution of our targeted industries, The Toro Company has completed the sale of the Trencor business and the auger boring product line of the American Augers business. These actions allow Ditch Witch and American Augers to strengthen its focus on horizontal directional drilling (HDD), a rapidly growing segment of the underground construction market supported by demand in the pipeline, water and energy transmission sectors.

    "These decisions reflect our vision and unwavering dedication to our customers and partners," said Kevin Smith, vice president of Ditch Witch. "By streamlining our operations and focusing on the fastest-growing, most critical technologies, we are positioning Ditch Witch and our dealer network to continue to lead the industry for years to come."

    Under the Ditch Witch division, American Augers will continue to design, manufacture and distribute its line of horizontal directional drills, pumps and fluid cleaning systems for complex infrastructure projects. As underground construction projects become more challenging, Ditch Witch's renewed focus on HDD and trenchless technologies underscores its commitment to meeting the evolving needs of contractors worldwide.

    "Looking ahead, these strategic moves help strengthen our foundation and accelerate our ability to deliver the quality, innovative solutions our customers expect," Smith said. "We are excited and ready to lead the next era of underground construction."

    For more information, visit www.ditchwitch.com.




