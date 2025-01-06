List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Ditch Witch JT21 Drill Slashes Job Times With Best-in-Class Power, Speed

    The Ditch Witch JT21 directional drill offers 40% more horsepower and 35% faster carriage speed than its predecessor, increasing efficiency for HDD contractors. Features like VAM technology and enhanced operator controls ensure optimal performance and ease of operation on job sites.

    Mon January 06, 2025 - National Edition
    Ditch Witch


    An upgraded replacement for the JT20, the JT21 delivers up to 40 percent more downhole horsepower than its predecessor.
    Photo courtesy of Ditch Witch
    An upgraded replacement for the JT20, the JT21 delivers up to 40 percent more downhole horsepower than its predecessor.

    HDD contractors can now more efficiently complete fiber and other underground utility jobs with the new JT21 directional drill from Ditch Witch.

    An upgraded replacement for the JT20, the JT21 delivers up to 40 percent more downhole horsepower than its predecessor and 35 percent faster carriage speed than any drill in its class, empowering crews to work more effectively, increasing ROI.

    The JT21 features 21,000 lbs. of pullback, 20,000 lbs. of thrust and 2,250 ft.-lbs. of torque, allowing crews to complete installations at a faster pace in a variety of soil conditions. Also, a new design and lower center of gravity increases stability, according to the manufacturer.

    "Any operator who puts the JT21 drill to work will quickly see why it's the most powerful drill in its class," said Britton Yunker, HDD product manager of Ditch Witch. "But it's not sheer power alone that sets the JT21 drill apart from other drills in its class. It also incorporates several productivity-boosting enhancements, making it an ideal choice for contractors whether they're looking to replace an aging drill or make crews more effective."

    Among the JT21 features that help boost productivity and ease operations are:

    • Improved hydraulic efficiencies and a direct-drive rotation motor delivering more downhole horsepower.
    • Virtually Assisted Make-up (VAM) technology provides software-driven make-up and breakout of pipe to simplify operators' jobs and help prevent pipe-thread damage to extend pipe longevity.
    • A proven pipe-loading system provides the horizontal-style pipe loading customers asked for and helps optimize efficiency and uptime on job sites.
    • An enhanced operator station provides a common display with other HDD platforms and multi-mode joysticks that allow operators choose their preferred control style, minimizing training needs across multiple platforms.
    • Advanced telematics give operators access to a wide range of drill health and operating parameters, helping them make quick, informed decisions while improving overall jobsite management and reducing maintenance.
    • A larger displacement pump, generating 35 gpm and running at a lower rpm, increases the life of the pump and wearables.

    For more information, visit www.ditchwitch.com.




