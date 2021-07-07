Ditch Witch Midwest celebrated its 50th Anniversary and the opening of its new facility on June 23. Ditch Witch Midwest was founded by Earl K. Harbaugh in 1970 with its first location in Lombard, Ill. In 1972 the business relocated to Carol Stream, Ill., where it spent 48 years.

The company built its new 40,000-sq.-ft. facility at 1555 Atlantic Dr., West Chicago, Ill., which includes two advanced training rooms and a .5-acre outdoor demonstration area for customers to engage in live training and education.

"This new building and digging space will give us the opportunity to train our customer's employees on the proper equipment and operational safety in a controlled environment," said Mark Harbaugh, president of Ditch Witch Midwest. "After almost 48 years in the same space and adding 1st Choice Equipment in 2012, the companies outgrew the location in Carol Stream. We are really happy with our new home in West Chicago."

Ditch Witch Midwest provides a line of underground construction equipment backed by genuine Ditch Witch parts and factory-trained service staff. The company's philosophy is "Customer First" which can be seen in their high standards for products, services and training.

