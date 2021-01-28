Diversified Product Development has established the RailWise brand to accommodate its growing line of products for the hirail market.

The new brand encompasses several of Diversified's existing hirail products and will help clarify the company's focus as it expands its rail industry solutions offering.

Established hirail maintenance products within the RailWise brand include a platform truck system, a bucket truck system, a rail brake system and a trailer axle system. All of these have been engineered to help make railway maintenance projects more manageable and efficient. Products may be customized to meet customer specifications upon request.

"We believe that the rail industry is growing and specialized equipment is needed to perform exact maintenance tasks more efficiently," said Noah Gutierrez, director of sales of Diversified. "We have been engineering specialized equipment solutions for a broad client base since 1996, and it makes sense for us to dedicate the new RailWise brand to help solve some of the unique challenges of this demanding industry."

The RailWise name joins a list of other specialized brands marketed by Diversified Product Development, including the LineWise brand of lineman tools; the LiftWise brand of fall-arrest man baskets; and the DesignWise brand of fully integrated product design and development services.

For more information, visit www.hirail-wise.com.

