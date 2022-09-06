The project encompasses the loop around Paris, a length of 15.5 mi.

A project to close four crossovers on State Loop 286 around Paris, Texas, began on Aug. 22.

The contractor, D.L. Lennon, was awarded 64 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $825,000. The contractor anticipates completing the project by January 2023.

The project will extend the westbound left-turn lane at Collegiate Street. The contractor also will mill and apply a new hotmix pavement overlay on the westbound FM 195 exit ramp, officials said.

About Project

TxDOT's Paris District evaluated potential short- and long-term roadway and operational improvements for Loop 286 in Paris, Texas. The project encompasses the loop around Paris, a length of 15.5 mi., shown on the project location map above. Segments of the loop also are designated as U.S. 82 and U.S. 271.

The update on the two short-term projects will include design schematics. The purpose of the Loop 286 Improvements project is to improve safety, increase regional mobility, improve traffic operations and address roadway deficiencies. The Northeast project, which would extend from Stillhouse Road to Lamar Avenue, proposes reconstructing the four existing mainlanes and adding two-lane frontage roads in either direction as well as an overpass at North Collegiate Drive. The Southeast Loop project, which would extend from SH 19/SH 24 to FM 905, proposes expanding the roadway to five lanes with a median left turn lane and shared use path, as well as improvements to the intersection of South Collegiate Drive near Paris High School.

The proposed projects require additional right of way and potentially displace one residential unit and three non-residential structures.

The contractor will close 31st Street Northeast (Home Depot), 29th Street Northeast (Animal Hospital of Paris) State Spur 139 (Tractor Supply/Paris Ford Lincoln) and Clement Road (Paris Farm & Ranch/Kubota).

