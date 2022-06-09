List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Dobbs Equipment Raises Funds for Construction Angels With Golf Classic

Thu June 09, 2022 - Southeast Edition #12
CEG


(L-R): Adam Tschetter and Edward Dobbs, both of Dobbs Equipment; Kristi Gibbs of Construction Angels; and Augusto Salles, also of Dobbs Equipment, are all smiles at the check presentation. (Dobbs Equipment photo)
More than 140 friends and business partners turned out for Dobbs Equipment's 2nd Annual Golf Classic, a four-person scramble at the Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla., that raised more than $160,000 for Construction Angels.

A pre-golf reception was held May 5, followed by the golf classic on May 6. Games on the course included a putting contest for 50/50 winnings; ‘Beat the Pro' for a chance to win fun prizes; and 1st, 2nd and 3rd Place Dobbs equipment prizes.

About Construction Angels

Construction Angels Inc. is a 501 (c)3 Non-Profit Corporation that aids families in need of financial assistance and supportive services to the surviving family members when a construction employee has lost his / her life in an on-the-job accident.

CA is an organization focusing on the construction workers and their spouses and children left behind. Its services are designed to provide an integrated approach to create quality of life for family members whose household has had the misfortune to be involved in a tragic and fatal accident. In addition, the organization provides a conduit to preventative safety and training information along with other household Financial Planning and family members counseling services. CEG

2022 Hole Sponsors
  • Nichols Fleet Equipment
  • ACME Barricades
  • John Deere Financial
  • Dobbs Equipment
  • Structural Technologies
  • Lee Boy
  • Precision Construction Solutions
  • South Florida Excavation
  • Hypower, Inc
  • Bedrock Resources
  • Stanley Infrastructure
  • TOPCON
  • DHG
  • Jon M Hall Company
  • MJC Land Development
  • South Florida Excavation
  • ACME Barricades
  • Rite Way Auto Transport
  • Pinnacle Financial Partners
  • Truist
  • JP Morgan Chase
  • Central Civil
Silent Auction Sponsors
  • Dobbs Equipment
  • Linda Brown Events
  • Pratt Frames



Read more about...

