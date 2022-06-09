(L-R): Adam Tschetter and Edward Dobbs, both of Dobbs Equipment; Kristi Gibbs of Construction Angels; and Augusto Salles, also of Dobbs Equipment, are all smiles at the check presentation. (Dobbs Equipment photo)

More than 140 friends and business partners turned out for Dobbs Equipment's 2nd Annual Golf Classic, a four-person scramble at the Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla., that raised more than $160,000 for Construction Angels.

A pre-golf reception was held May 5, followed by the golf classic on May 6. Games on the course included a putting contest for 50/50 winnings; ‘Beat the Pro' for a chance to win fun prizes; and 1st, 2nd and 3rd Place Dobbs equipment prizes.

About Construction Angels

Construction Angels Inc. is a 501 (c)3 Non-Profit Corporation that aids families in need of financial assistance and supportive services to the surviving family members when a construction employee has lost his / her life in an on-the-job accident.

CA is an organization focusing on the construction workers and their spouses and children left behind. Its services are designed to provide an integrated approach to create quality of life for family members whose household has had the misfortune to be involved in a tragic and fatal accident. In addition, the organization provides a conduit to preventative safety and training information along with other household Financial Planning and family members counseling services. CEG

2022 Hole Sponsors

Nichols Fleet Equipment

ACME Barricades

John Deere Financial

Dobbs Equipment

Structural Technologies

Lee Boy

Precision Construction Solutions

South Florida Excavation

Hypower, Inc

Bedrock Resources

Stanley Infrastructure

TOPCON

DHG

Jon M Hall Company

MJC Land Development

South Florida Excavation

ACME Barricades

Rite Way Auto Transport

Pinnacle Financial Partners

Truist

JP Morgan Chase

Central Civil

Silent Auction Sponsors

Dobbs Equipment

Linda Brown Events

Pratt Frames

