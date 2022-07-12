Doc Bailey Cranes & Equipment, a full-service crane, boom truck and bucket truck rental company, recently added Merlo telehandlers to its fleet for rent and sale.

Machine moving companies are a large part of Doc Bailey's customer base. Along with cranes and truck mounted lifts, customers have requested machinery that is not as large as a crane, with more nimbleness than the truck mounted lift. In doing his research, Bailey found the Merlo P120.10 was a good fit to the needs of his customer base.

"It offers 26,500 lbs. maximum load capacity," Bailey said. "We are a lift specialty company and one of our goals is to be able to fill a niche for our customers. Merlo's P120.10 is that machine.

"The particular machine checked a number of boxes," Bailey continued. "Its cab is larger than others. It is more ergonomic, which my customers like. It is easy to use, and the controls are responsive. Overall, it's a very nice design. It's small enough to be nimble, yet has the power needed to safely do what is asked."

Along with filling needs as they arise, Bailey said fairness is always at the top of the goal list.

"We take care of our customers. Our primary goal is to save our customers money with products that deliver consistent efficiency and safety whether direct, through rent or re-rent. We both win when we deliver on all points."

Doc Bailey carries Link-Belt, RT cranes, bucket trucks, mobile truck cranes. It offers rentals, sales, inspection, service work and repairs on all its equipment.

There are three Doc Bailey Cranes & Equipment locations in the United States: main location is San Lorenzo, Calif.; Las Vegas, Nev., and Oahu, Hawaii. All three will carry the P120.10.

Vegas is primarily sales and has become "our epicenter for sales and training," Bailey said. "We train on all the equipment we have. Merlo's P120.10 is an easy machine to learn. It delivers consistent productivity. It will become a customer favorite."

For more information about Doc Bailey Cranes & Equipment, visit www.888docbailey.com/.

For more information about Merlo telehandlers and Rotos, visit ams-merlo.com.

