Doka Announces Protection Screen Xclimb 60 Full Perimeter Enclosure System

Thu April 30, 2020 - National Edition
Doka


Protection Screen Xclimb 60 provides gapless enclosure yet is easily repositioned -- its guided operation works in any weather and repositioning can be done even while slab formwork is still in place.
Protection Screen Xclimb 60 provides gapless enclosure yet is easily repositioned -- its guided operation works in any weather and repositioning can be done even while slab formwork is still in place.

Doka's Protection Screen Xclimb 60 is a full-perimeter enclosure system that offers complete fall protection and shields workers from the elements during high-rise construction, while being easy to use and adaptable to site-specific requirements.

Protection Screen Xclimb 60 provides gapless enclosure yet is easily repositioned -- its guided operation works in any weather and repositioning can be done even while slab formwork is still in place.

Working platforms are individually adaptable and loads are easily transferred between the current and previous casting section, optimizing cycle times. The protection screen can be used as a self-climbing system; hydraulic lifting appliances are easily moved by hand.

Highly flexible, the system is modular with preassembled elements. It is available in two design variants. Xbright, a framed, large-format panel system, offers two inlay options: mesh and translucent, wind-impermeable polycarbonate.

The translucent polycarbonate inlay provides natural lighting of the work-deck levels across the whole area of the enclosure, while being non-see-through, giving the site crew a feeling of safety. For difficult building geometries, the second design variant, trapezoidal metal sheet (also available as perforated trapezoidal sheet), offers flexible adjustment and can be used to create a no-gap enclosure.

Protection Screen affords a high degree of safety because it remains anchored to the structure at all times. Integration of a table lifting system (TLS) is a safe way to reposition floor-slab formwork, tools and other equipment with no need for a crane. The TLS can be suspended from the structure or used as a self-climbed system.

Protection Screen Xclimb 60 is supported by the Doka AR app, allowing users to view the system in augmented reality.

For more information, visit www.doka.com.



