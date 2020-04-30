The system is available in two models: standard width and extra wide to safely catch objects and debris.

Doka provides easy-to-use Safety Net Fans for contractors worried about material falling from an elevated job site. The pre-assembled units can be used on any structure and adapted to any shape, to ensure safety on the ground.

Doka's Safety Net Fans prevent falling debris while being flexible and easy to use. Constructed with UV resistant materials, triple layer nets and overlap between the preassembled units, the fans provide reliable protection even during windy conditions. Plus, system components are lightweight and have various connection options, making the system adaptable to any building shape.

The system is available in two models: standard width and extra wide to safely catch objects and debris. Different sizes are available to perfectly adapt the system to the exact requirements and applications.

For more information, visit https://www.doka.com/us/system-groups/doka-safety-systems/Safety_Net_Fan.