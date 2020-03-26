Doka's Upbeat Construction - Digital Services for Higher Productivity

The Doka Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Applications enriches 2D drawings with 3D models.

Doka – a world leader in formwork technology – is focusing on digital solutions by offering numerous services and applications which aim to boost productivity on construction sites. Doka's services range from the planning phase to building operations and analysis of construction workflows.

Digitalize the Formwork Positioning Process in Vertical Structures Applications with DokaXact

DokaXact is the first wireless interactive sensor-based system that enables high-level accuracy in positioning wall formwork elements for vertical structures (such as high-rise concrete cores).

DokaXact is used with climbing systems and allows construction site crews to quickly and precisely plumb and align wall formwork. It allows for accurate positioning with labor efficiency by reducing the amount of time needed and up to a 75 percent saving in surveying services.

It consists of a centralized processing unit that communicates wirelessly with multiple sensors and the DokaXact app.

Virtual Design and Construction (VDC) and Building Information Modeling (BIM) with Doka

Doka's BIM creates integrated formwork concepts on a virtual site, which boosts productivity on the job site and improves planning and reliability.

In the near future, the virtual build will become a standard tool and the physical jobsite will be even more highly networked and automated, according to Doka.

Compared to traditional workflows, VDC/BIM offers even closer matching of formwork solutions to a building's construction process, which contributes significantly to the success of the overall construction project with seamless and smooth collaboration.

VDC/BIM allow processes to flow smoother through material management, with logistics solutions for formwork planning, model analysis and quality check.

DokaAR & DokaVR

The Doka augmented reality and virtual reality applications enriches 2D drawings with 3D models.

The DokaAR app transforms Doka's drawings into 3D AR models assisting with onsite assembly and setup of solutions. In addition, the DokaVR application allows users to be teleported to a Doka job site to see the numerous innovative solutions in action, which alleviates errors.

Both apps are available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Concrete+Remote=Concremote by Doka, Concrete Monitoring System

Monitoring concrete‘s maturity and testing its strength are critical tasks during any concrete installation. Reliable results can now be obtained using Concremote, which has digital sensors to measure the cast in-place concrete maturity (temperature × time) gradient. Using this data, the device calculates early-age strength. Concremote saves time, increases safety, enhances concrete quality and reduces costs.

Capture the Efficiencies of e-Commerce with Doka's Online Shop

E-commerce may have started with the sales of books and other consumer goods, but the volume of construction materials purchased online is expected to grow over the next decade.

Doka's own online shop provides customers with access to a wide range of Doka and industry products. It can be accessed at any time through all commonly used devices and operating systems.

Online shopping has the additional benefits of order tracking and status updates. Plus, customers can still take advantage of existing benefits such as customized pricing, discount scales and master agreements.

Plan and Order Formwork From the Job Site Using the Doka App

Doka's easy formwork planner app makes it easy to plan and order formwork — right from the job site. With a swipe of the finger, plans can be created or visualized in 3D. Formwork materials and quantities can be calculated or changed on short notice. There's also an integrated option to generate a piece list and compare it to the inventory in myDoka.

With the easy formwork planner, jobsite foremen (and the entire crew) can work independently of engineers and other remote decision-makers.

Remote Instructor is an Expert Right Beside You to Answer Questions

Have a formwork-related question on the job site? Remote Instructor is a real-time collaboration software solution that can help. It uses smart video-compatible with any mobile device--to provide field support.

Questions can be answered immediately on the job site with remote instructor, eliminating downtime when questions occur. You can use it in combination with a head-mounted tablet as a handsfree solution, zoom in to focus on details and receive live drawing explanations that appear in your field of vision. There's even live desktop sharing, so remote content can be accessed.

Using remote instructor results in cost savings, since there are fewer stoppages and faster access to support. Each call, and the solution offered, are documented for future reference.

For more information, visit www.doka.com.