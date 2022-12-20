Don Smock Auction Company held its 30th annual Snowball Auction at the company's 40-acre, all weather, drive-thru auction facility in Pendleton, Ind., on Dec. 9.

Selling from three rings, the live auction attracted equipment buyers onsite as well as generating significant online bids. Among the equipment up for bid were a variety of compact track loaders and skid steers, excavators, wheel loaders and a large variety of trucks and vehicles.

Founded in 1990 by Don Smock, the company, which is now headed by his son, Nic, has gained a reputation for successful auctions in northern Indiana. The company also holds at least 25 onsite auctions throughout the Midwest each year. The company's additional services including commissioned auctions, outright purchases, guarantees, appraisals and real estate auctions.

Don Smock Auction Company has a partnership arrangement with Proxibid.com and Ebay.com, gaining an extensive customer base for online bidding and buying.

For more information, visit dsaauctions.com. CEG

