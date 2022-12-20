List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Don Smock Hosts 30th Annual Snowball Auction in Indiana

Tue December 20, 2022 - Midwest Edition #26
CEG


Don Smock Auction Company held its 30th annual Snowball Auction at the company's 40-acre, all weather, drive-thru auction facility in Pendleton, Ind., on Dec. 9.

Selling from three rings, the live auction attracted equipment buyers onsite as well as generating significant online bids. Among the equipment up for bid were a variety of compact track loaders and skid steers, excavators, wheel loaders and a large variety of trucks and vehicles.

Founded in 1990 by Don Smock, the company, which is now headed by his son, Nic, has gained a reputation for successful auctions in northern Indiana. The company also holds at least 25 onsite auctions throughout the Midwest each year. The company's additional services including commissioned auctions, outright purchases, guarantees, appraisals and real estate auctions.

Don Smock Auction Company has a partnership arrangement with Proxibid.com and Ebay.com, gaining an extensive customer base for online bidding and buying.

For more information, visit dsaauctions.com. CEG

Rod Gentis of Habig Trucking & Excavating Inc. reviewed the lineup of compact track loaders, including this Bobcat T870. (CEG photo)
Curtis Dubois (L) and Randy Kilgore of Dubois Excavating put this Komatsu PC228USCL excavator through its paces. (CEG photo)
Future operator Brock Burns tries out this John Deere 750K crawler tractor in preparation for going to work for his father Terry’s company, Burns Excavating. (CEG photo)
Huckeby Trucking LLC’s Kyle Huckeby was on the hunt for dump trucks. (CEG photo)
After reviewing machines in the equipment yard, buyers settled into Don Smock Auctions’ indoor auction theater to place their bids. (CEG photo)
Mark Collier of Collier Farms considers a bid on this Terex TL210 wheel loader. (CEG photo)
Zeke (L) and Zak Sizemore of Sizemore Exteriors tried this Kubota KX040-4 compact excavator on for size at the auction. (CEG photo)
Established in 1990, Don Smock Auctions is new helmed by the founder’s son, Nic Smock. (CEG photo)




