Don Smock Auction Company (DSA), Indiana's leading heavy construction auction company, hosted its 33rd Annual Fall Truck and Equipment auction on Sept. 12 at its corporate headquarters, 6531 South State Road 13 in Pendleton, Ind.

This year's event featured more than 1,200 lots and drew bidders from across North and South America. Buyers were able to participate both in person and online through DSAauctions.com.

Enhancing Buyer Experience

Understanding that its customers are busy professionals who value efficiency, DSA has invested heavily in creating the best possible buyer experience. For this auction, the company expanded to a four-ring format to streamline the sale. By splitting "Ring 3" into two — one for new attachments/mini-excavators and another for support equipment — and moving miscellaneous items to an online-only ring, DSA successfully reduced wait times for bidders.

In addition, the company's in-house DSAauctions.com bidding platform continues to make the process smoother by offering streamlined registration, bidding and checkout, along with a discounted buyer's premium.

Building On Legacy

As a second-generation auctioneer, Nic Smock is dedicated to carrying forward the values established by his father, Don Smock.

"Dad built this business on honesty and integrity, and we strive every day to continue his legacy," Nic said. "Technology changes constantly, and our team is committed to finding the best software and systems to help our customers buy and sell assets with confidence."

DSA's brand presence has grown tremendously online, now attracting more than two million visitors annually to its social media platforms and servicing more than 40,000 members in its email database, powered by AuctionSphere.

Expanding Services

In addition to equipment auctions, DSA is seeing strong growth in its real estate division and appraisal services.

"We have tripled the number of properties we've listed or sold at auction," Nic said. "We believe in providing the right solution for every customer, whether it's real estate, equipment or personal property."

Looking Ahead

With its commitment to innovation, customer service and family values, DSA continues to lead the industry as Indiana's premier heavy construction auction company, according to the company.

For more information, visit DSAauctions.com.

