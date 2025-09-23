Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
    Don Smock Hosts 33rd Annual Fall Auction in Pendleton, Ind.

    Don Smock Auction Company held its 33rd Annual Fall Truck and Equipment auction in Pendleton, Ind., featuring 1,200+ lots and drawing bidders from North and South America. The event improved buyer experience with a four-ring format, online bidding and a dedication to customer service and legacy values. DSA continues to expand its services, including real estate and appraisal, as it leads Indiana's heavy construction auction industry. Visit DSAauctions.com for more info.

    September 23, 2025 - Midwest Edition #20

    CEG


    Don Smock Auction Company (DSA), Indiana's leading heavy construction auction company, hosted its 33rd Annual Fall Truck and Equipment auction on Sept. 12 at its corporate headquarters, 6531 South State Road 13 in Pendleton, Ind.

    This year's event featured more than 1,200 lots and drew bidders from across North and South America. Buyers were able to participate both in person and online through DSAauctions.com.

    Enhancing Buyer Experience

    Understanding that its customers are busy professionals who value efficiency, DSA has invested heavily in creating the best possible buyer experience. For this auction, the company expanded to a four-ring format to streamline the sale. By splitting "Ring 3" into two — one for new attachments/mini-excavators and another for support equipment — and moving miscellaneous items to an online-only ring, DSA successfully reduced wait times for bidders.

    In addition, the company's in-house DSAauctions.com bidding platform continues to make the process smoother by offering streamlined registration, bidding and checkout, along with a discounted buyer's premium.

    Building On Legacy

    As a second-generation auctioneer, Nic Smock is dedicated to carrying forward the values established by his father, Don Smock.

    "Dad built this business on honesty and integrity, and we strive every day to continue his legacy," Nic said. "Technology changes constantly, and our team is committed to finding the best software and systems to help our customers buy and sell assets with confidence."

    DSA's brand presence has grown tremendously online, now attracting more than two million visitors annually to its social media platforms and servicing more than 40,000 members in its email database, powered by AuctionSphere.

    Expanding Services

    In addition to equipment auctions, DSA is seeing strong growth in its real estate division and appraisal services.

    "We have tripled the number of properties we've listed or sold at auction," Nic said. "We believe in providing the right solution for every customer, whether it's real estate, equipment or personal property."

    Looking Ahead

    With its commitment to innovation, customer service and family values, DSA continues to lead the industry as Indiana's premier heavy construction auction company, according to the company.

    For more information, visit DSAauctions.com.

    Mike Gray of Gray & Son Plumbing browses equipment at Don Smock Auction’s Fall auction in Pendleton, Ind. He was excited to buy some attachments and excavators during the sale. (CEG photo)
    The Don Smock Auction rolling auction truck keeps the sale moving across the yard. (CEG photo)
    Inside the drive-through auction building, a Cat 50D off-road truck sells to the highest bidder. (CEG photo)
    Brian Welker (L) and Dustin Welker of Precision Excavation in Logansport, Ind., review an International truck before it crosses the auction block at Don Smock Auction’s Fall auction. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Gary Koger, Dustin Weber and Derek Koger of Koger Inc. take in the action from a utility vehicle, catalog in hand and ready to place their bids. (CEG photo)
    A large crowd gathers around small equipment and tools as bidding heats up. (CEG photo)
    Wheel loaders, dozers and excavators are staged and ready for bidders on auction day. (CEG photo)
    Jeremiah Morrow (L) and Cody Demoret of J. Morrow Construction check out a lineup of mini-excavators before the sale gets under way at Don Smock Auction’s Fall auction. (CEG photo)
    Don Smock Auction’s 33rd annual fall sale brought together industry leaders and partners, including Nic Smock and Natalie Spain of Construction Equipment Guide. (CEG photo)




    Read more about...

