Donaldson Donates $100,000 to Medical Professionals Fighting COVID-19

Wed July 15, 2020 - Midwest Edition
Donaldson Company


Donaldson Company Inc. has donated $100,000 to Direct Relief in support of global COVID-19 medical response and treatment efforts.

The Donaldson Foundation grant will help humanitarian organization Direct Relief provide equipment and resources to medical professionals on the front lines who protect the world's most vulnerable people.

Donaldson Foundation President Nathalye Blok said, "Whether it is sourcing and procuring masks or helping hospitals keep vital medical equipment operating, Donaldson Company and our employees have found numerous ways to help our communities during this unprecedented crisis. Inspired by the medical professionals battling COVID-19, we looked to Direct Relief, an organization that provides vital medical support and supplies to these dedicated professionals helping those who need it most, during times of crisis."

Since January, Direct Relief has delivered more than 4 million N95 and surgical masks, more than 2 million gloves and tens of thousands of protective suits and other items to help safeguard healthcare workers in more than 69 countries.

The $100,000 donation was made by the Donaldson Foundation, the primary vehicle for Donaldson Company's charitable giving efforts, which grants $1.2 million annually in support of educational opportunities and organizations.

For information related to Direct Relief's COVID-19 efforts, visit https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/coronavirus-outbreak/.


 

