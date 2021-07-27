(L-R) are Iredell County Commissioner James Mallory; Statesville Mayor Cossi Kutteh; North Carolina Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson; Doosan Bobcat North America President Mike Ballweber; and Doosan Portable Power Global VP Lance Mathern.

Doosan Bobcat North America, a global leader in the compact equipment industry, held a groundbreaking ceremony to commemorate the start of construction for a new $70 million, 600,000-sq.-ft. manufacturing, warehouse and distribution addition to the current office and manufacturing complex in Statesville, N.C.

The expansion project will double the facility's footprint to nearly 1.2 million sq. ft. and add 62 acres to the current 92-acre campus, making it the company's largest manufacturing campus worldwide.

"This is an exciting day for Doosan Bobcat and our team in North Carolina," said Mike Ballweber, president, Doosan Bobcat North America. "As the demand for our products continues to grow, this investment not only increases production capacity and enhances our network of manufacturing operations throughout North America, but it also positions us to support our growing business now and well into the future."

Hundreds of employees, along with elected officials and community and business leaders were on hand to celebrate the project with company executives. Among those providing remarks at the ceremony included North Carolina Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson, Iredell County Commission Chairman James Mallory and city of Statesville Mayor Cossi Kutteh.

"This is a proud moment for the state of North Carolina," said Dobson. "Today's groundbreaking and the company's continued investments in North Carolina is a testament to our state's positive business climate and talented workforce. We thank Doosan Bobcat for their commitment to our state and for providing a safe and healthy workplace and promising career opportunities to North Carolinians."

The investment brings additional employment opportunities, economic growth and community involvement to Iredell County and the surrounding area. City of Statesville Mayor Costi Kutteh praised the Doosan Bobcat workforce and the company's partnership with the community through charitable initiatives and educational support over the years.

"This day demonstrates Doosan Bobcat is putting down even deeper roots in Statesville. We are very proud of what has been accomplished through the years and what is beginning here today," said Kutteh. "Doosan Bobcat has been a strong partner, and we appreciate their believing in Statesville, providing hundreds of jobs to our community and continuing to invest in our residents and future."

The Statesville operation's current team of 400 full-time employees will grow substantially through this project, which will result in the creation of 42 new jobs in the first two years and up to 250 new jobs in five years for a total of 650 employees at full capacity.

The hiring plan includes production, manufacturing engineering and operations positions, all of which offer competitive and comprehensive benefits packages, initial and ongoing training, and the opportunity for career advancement roles. The company has been active in providing leadership and support for vocational and workforce development programs to support manufacturing, engineering and technology education.

"Since locating in Statesville, Doosan Bobcat has set the gold standard for workforce development programs through proactive engagement with students, parents, teachers and local government," said Chairman James Mallory, Iredell County Board of Commissioners.

"Recognizing people as their greatest resource, they set an example of providing great career opportunities for Iredell County citizens. We look forward to continuing to partner together with Doosan Bobcat in our joint quest to provide the very best community to live, work and raise a family."

Following official remarks, Doosan Bobcat North America executives used Bobcat equipment to move dirt in the ceremonial groundbreaking held at the site, located at 1293 Glenway Drive, Statesville, approximately 42 mi. north of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Doosan Portable Power Global Vice President Lance Mathern praised the work and commitment of Statesville employees, the project team and the ongoing support of state and local officials.

"It has been quite the journey to get us where we are right now, and I am really proud of the work of this team and the support of our partners, officials and the community," said Mathern. "We will look back at this day and know we were here when the ground was broken, which led to new opportunities and ready for what the future brings."

The design team includes Shultz + Associates Architects and Omega Construction as the construction manager. The project is slated for completion fall 2022.

Within the new, connected addition, the expansion will add space for the following: manufacturing and warehousing; research and development; automated paint line; parts control and storage; shipping and receiving docks; open air space for product testing and quality control; additional parking; shipping and delivery entrance; and finished goods inventory storage. The building's design includes high exterior windows to provide abundant, natural daylight helpful for a quality workplace environment.

The Statesville operations have been a part of Doosan Bobcat since 2008, manufacturing Doosan Portable Power and Bobcat products. The announcement comes on the heels of an earlier $11 million facility upgrade at Statesville, which was completed January 2021. This investment will enable the Statesville operation to help the company meet a growing demand for all Doosan Bobcat products.

In addition to its operations in Statesville, Doosan Bobcat has an extensive presence throughout the United States. The company employs approximately 4,500 people at 13 facilities in seven states. Among its other U.S. facilities, Doosan Bobcat has engineering, research and development centers in North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Arizona; a training facility in Colorado; its North American headquarters is in North Dakota; and there are manufacturing facilities in North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin and North Carolina.

