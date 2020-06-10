--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Doosan Bobcat Partners With Ainstein to Develop Radar Sensor Technology for Compact Equipment

Wed June 10, 2020 - National Edition
Doosan Bobcat


Doosan Bobcat North America and Ainstein will collaborate to create next-generation radar sensor solutions to detect objects on job sites when using Bobcat equipment.
Doosan Bobcat North America and Ainstein will collaborate to create next-generation radar sensor solutions to detect objects on job sites when using Bobcat equipment.
Doosan Bobcat North America and Ainstein will collaborate to create next-generation radar sensor solutions to detect objects on job sites when using Bobcat equipment. The radar system developed by Ainstein collects object position data — like range, azimuth, elevation and doppler information — to provide real-time alerts to operators by incorporating a combination of mmWave radar, sensor fusion and artificial intelligence.

Doosan Bobcat North America has partnered with Ainstein AI Inc. – a radar technologies company headquartered in Lawrence, Kan. – to develop next-generation radar sensor systems for Bobcat equipment. Through this partnership, Ainstein and Doosan Bobcat North America will collaborate to create radar-based sensing solutions to detect objects on job sites.

"This strategic partnership leverages the respective strengths of Bobcat and Ainstein to further advance our connected and autonomous technology," said Joel Honeyman, vice president of global innovation at Doosan Bobcat North America.

"Working together, we can evolve autonomous operations and provide our customers with optimal productivity and the ultimate operator experience through sensor technology."

Doosan Bobcat North America and Ainstein will collaborate to create next-generation radar sensor solutions to detect objects on job sites when using Bobcat equipment. The radar system developed by Ainstein collects object position data — like range, azimuth, elevation and doppler information — to provide real-time alerts to operators by incorporating a combination of mmWave radar, sensor fusion and artificial intelligence.

This technology will enable obstacle avoidance solutions and future technologies that support autonomous operations.

"At Ainstein, we design and develop radar systems that are smarter and more affordable, and offer complete solutions for autonomous vehicles," said Andrew Boushie, vice president of strategy and partnerships at Ainstein. "We are excited to begin our partnership and collaboration with Doosan Bobcat North America."

The partnership is part of Doosan Bobcat North America's initiative to identify forward-looking solutions to help equipment owners and operators maximize their productivity, efficiency and safety through innovation and technology.

"As a global market and innovation leader, we strive to provide our customers with the latest technological advancements," said Honeyman. "Ainstein has shown the technical capabilities and commitment to customize industry-leading solutions for Bobcat. We look forward to a strong partnership to bring the latest innovation to empower our customers to accomplish more."



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Bobcat Business News Doosan Doosan Bobcat Mini / Compact Equipment Technology