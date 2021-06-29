Over the course of the service days held this year, more than 260 Doosan Bobcat employees in North America volunteered in the community efforts, supporting nearly 30 nonprofit organizations.

Hundreds of Doosan Bobcat employees across several North America locations recently volunteered cumulatively more than 1,500 hours, utilizing Bobcat equipment and their talents to different projects and organizations to complete "Doosan Days of Community Service."

This companywide volunteer effort celebrates ongoing partnerships within communities where Doosan Bobcat employees, dealers and customers live and work. The volunteer efforts took place over two weeks, kicking off on June 7 and wrapping up on June 18.

"Being a good corporate citizen is an ongoing responsibility and something we take great pride in at Doosan Bobcat," said Nicol Winkelman, vice president of human resources. "These projects will have a lasting impact and we are proud of our employees for volunteering their time and talents to make a difference in their communities."

Over the course of the service days held this year, more than 260 Doosan Bobcat employees in North America volunteered in the community efforts, supporting nearly 30 nonprofit organizations. Employee volunteers were tasked with projects that included helping various nonprofit organizations, working with local food banks and soup cafes, completing construction projects and performing various landscaping and cleanup work at community recreational facilities, therapeutic riding stables and shelters.

National projects and participation were organized by Doosan Bobcat facility locations in and around Bismarck, Gwinner, Fargo and Wahpeton, N.D.; Litchfield, Minn.; Suwanee, Ga.; Johnson Creek, Wisc.; Statesville, N.C.; and Denver, Colo. In some projects, Bobcat skid steer loaders, compact track loaders and other machines were used in the efforts, outfitted with everything from buckets to augers and other dirt-moving and land-shaping attachments.

Doosan Bobcat employs approximately 4,500 people at 13 facilities in seven states and the manufacturer said it has long believed it is important for the company and its employees to support the many organizations that help enhance the communities where dealers, customers and employees live and work.

Through these efforts, Doosan Bobcat teams also have the chance to build relationships not only with each other, but with people and organizations in their surrounding communities.

"Our employees are inspired to identify the needs in the community and to investing time and resources to help improve the lives of people in our communities," Winkelman said. "This is an important part of our culture and commitment to giving back as a community partner."

