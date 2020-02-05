--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Doosan Expands Mini Excavator Lineup With Reduced Tail Swing DX62R-3

Wed February 05, 2020 - National Edition
Doosan


The DX62R-3 Doosan mini excavator features a reduced tail swing profile — just 4.9 in. (12.4 cm) of side overhang — that allows customers to work in confined areas with more flexibility to maneuver and without sacrificing performance.

Doosan Infracore North America LLC is expanding its mini excavator lineup with the new DX62R-3. The reduced tail swing model provides increased maneuverability and accessibility for excavation work in limited spaces.

This new Doosan mini excavator features a reduced tail swing profile — just 4.9 in. (12.4 cm) of side overhang — that allows customers to work in confined areas with more flexibility to maneuver and without sacrificing performance. The addition of the DX62R-3 mini excavator expands the model options within the compact market segment for Doosan customers.

The design of the DX62R-3 utilizes the basics of the existing Doosan mini excavator and builds on it by adjusting the positioning of the excavator upperstructure to the undercarriage to reduce tail swing length. Moving the swing center forward extends the machine's digging reach by 11 in. (28 cm) while maintaining the desired machine balance.Reduced tail swing machines require less repositioning when operating, helping the operator work more efficiently.

This model is the answer for customers who need to work within urban environments where space is limited. The DX62R-3 is ideal for a variety of jobs in landscaping, utilities and commercial and residential construction.

"We realize that not every customer has the luxury of space when working on a job site, so we wanted to create a quality option for those situations," said Aaron Kleingartner, Doosan Infracore North America marketing manager. "This model will be an ideal companion to our existing excavator lineup to ensure that all needs are met."

Approved DX62R-3 Attachments

  • Angle tilt bucket
  • Heavy-duty bucket
  • Ditch cleaning bucket
  • Power tilt coupler
  • Hydraulic quick coupler
  • Wedge lock coupler
  • Hydraulic clamp attachment

Approved DX62R-3 Accessories

  • Rotating beacon
  • Falling objects guard assembly kit
  • Fuel filler pump

DX62R-3 Mini Excavator Specifications

  • Operating weight: 13,779 lb.
  • Overhang length — Tail swing overhang (side): 4.9 in.
  • Horsepower: 59 hp
  • Maximum dig depth: 13 ft. 6 in.
  • Maximum reach: 21 ft. 4 in.
  • Auxiliary hydraulic flow: 35 gpm
  • Bucket capacity: 6.18 cu. ft.
  • Boom length: 9 ft. 6 in.
  • Arm length: 6 ft. 3 in.
  • Overall width: 6 ft. 6 in.

For more information, visit DoosanEquipment.com.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

