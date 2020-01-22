Doosan Expands Missouri Sales, Service; Authorizes New Dealer in Springfield

The Springfield, Mo., location of Central Power Systems and Services LLC, is the newest authorized dealer of Doosan Infracore North America LLC.

Heavy equipment users looking for quality Doosan machines, parts and service in the Ozarks can now visit the Springfield, Mo., location of Central Power Systems and Services LLC, the latest authorized dealer of Doosan Infracore North America LLC.

Central Power Systems and Services offers a range of Doosan equipment at its new location, including crawler excavators, wheel excavators, log loaders, material handlers, articulated dump trucks and wheel loaders. The dealership, located at 3100 E. Kearney St., marks the second Doosan authorized equipment dealer in Missouri for Central Power Systems and Services, after its Liberty location joined the network in 2019.

Established in 1954, Central Power Systems and Services began as a service provider for national and regional trucking fleets. Today, it provides a wide range of services throughout the Midwest while representing the Doosan Portable Power line and the Doosan Engine division.

Central Power Systems and Services has six other locations established in 2019 as Doosan dealers located throughout Kansas and Oklahoma.

"Doosan is a great line of trustworthy machines, and it is something we can stand by proudly and sell," said Erin Miller, sales and marketing specialist of Central Power Systems and Services. "We have had great success so far with this line and hope to continue that trend."

"It has been great to work with Central Power Systems and Services in their other locations, so we are thrilled to welcome this new dealer to our partnership," said David Morice, regional director, Doosan Infracore North America LLC. "We look forward to working with Central Power Systems and Services in continuing to provide quality equipment and expanding our services to the Springfield area."

For more information, call 417/865-0505 or visit cpower.com and DoosanEquipment.com.