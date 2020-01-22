Doosan Expands Missouri Sales, Service; Authorizes New Dealer in Springfield

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Generators / Gen Sets / Engines Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Submit a Classified Listing Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Doosan Expands Missouri Sales, Service; Authorizes New Dealer in Springfield

Wed January 22, 2020 - Midwest Edition #2
Doosan


The Springfield, Mo., location of Central Power Systems and Services LLC, is the newest authorized dealer of Doosan Infracore North America LLC.
The Springfield, Mo., location of Central Power Systems and Services LLC, is the newest authorized dealer of Doosan Infracore North America LLC.

Heavy equipment users looking for quality Doosan machines, parts and service in the Ozarks can now visit the Springfield, Mo., location of Central Power Systems and Services LLC, the latest authorized dealer of Doosan Infracore North America LLC.

Central Power Systems and Services offers a range of Doosan equipment at its new location, including crawler excavators, wheel excavators, log loaders, material handlers, articulated dump trucks and wheel loaders. The dealership, located at 3100 E. Kearney St., marks the second Doosan authorized equipment dealer in Missouri for Central Power Systems and Services, after its Liberty location joined the network in 2019.

Established in 1954, Central Power Systems and Services began as a service provider for national and regional trucking fleets. Today, it provides a wide range of services throughout the Midwest while representing the Doosan Portable Power line and the Doosan Engine division.

Central Power Systems and Services has six other locations established in 2019 as Doosan dealers located throughout Kansas and Oklahoma.

"Doosan is a great line of trustworthy machines, and it is something we can stand by proudly and sell," said Erin Miller, sales and marketing specialist of Central Power Systems and Services. "We have had great success so far with this line and hope to continue that trend."

"It has been great to work with Central Power Systems and Services in their other locations, so we are thrilled to welcome this new dealer to our partnership," said David Morice, regional director, Doosan Infracore North America LLC. "We look forward to working with Central Power Systems and Services in continuing to provide quality equipment and expanding our services to the Springfield area."

For more information, call 417/865-0505 or visit cpower.com and DoosanEquipment.com.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Business News Central Power Systems & Services Doosan Missouri