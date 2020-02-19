The new locations — in Florida, Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina — join three already established dealership locations with Synergy Equipment to create a 13-location, regional presence for Doosan Infracore North America.

Heavy equipment owners and operators across the Southeast now have greater access to Doosan parts, machines and service, due to 10 new dealer locations from Synergy Equipment.

"We do believe in the quality of the product itself but it's the partnership with Doosan that has led us closer to our short- and long-term plans of expanding organically throughout our existing states," said Jeff Karter, chief operating office of Synergy Equipment. "It's our goal to continue performing well, which will allow us to expand well beyond our existing footprint."

Since 2012, Synergy Equipment has become a true equipment provider for customers throughout its 20-location footprint in the southeast United States. Seamlessly blending dealership sales and services with full line equipment rental allows for total equipment care for the construction, industrial and related markets.

"I can tell you firsthand they are very efficient and reliable machines because of the large position of Doosan machines we have in our rental fleet," Karter said. "Having the kind of experience we do with this equipment has given me the confidence to know our customers are making the right choice when they decide to purchase Doosan."

Convenient Parts Access

In late 2018, Doosan opened a new parts distribution center at its North American headquarters in Suwanee, Ga., in the greater Atlanta area. The proximity of Synergy Equipment's locations to the center enabled an efficient response time that has enhanced the partnership between the two companies.

"Speed is everything when you need a part for a customer that is down, and Doosan has proven their commitment to providing fast parts over the years" Karter said. "Their new parts distribution center couldn't have been put in a better location to support all of our new stores."

In the last two years, Doosan has intentionally devoted more attention to improving its service for dealers and customers, and Synergy Equipment has embraced the attention and grown its network to match the enthusiasm.

"You can just feel a sense of pride from the Doosan team at every level," Karter said. "There's something really unique and special going on there. I speak for everyone at Synergy Equipment by saying we are blessed to have a true partnership with a remarkable company like Doosan."

Companies like Synergy Equipment, with its multi-state locations, are exactly how Doosan plans to best serve its customers with sales, rental, service and parts.

"We are very pleased to partner with a company like Synergy Equipment in the Southeast United States," said Doosan Regional Director Adam Howard. "Synergy Equipment is an ideal dealer network to help Doosan grow its footprint in the southeast, supporting our existing customers while expanding our brand through a variety of markets and applications."

For more information on Synergy Equipment, visit www.SynergyEquip.com.

For more information on Doosan products, visit DoosanEquipment.com.

Alabama

Synergy Equipment – Dothan

768 Murray Road

Dothan, AL 36303

334-744-5335

Florida

Synergy Equipment / Bobcat of Daytona Beach

1830 Mason Ave

Daytona Beach, FL 32117

386-274-1002

Synergy Equipment / Bobcat of Fort Myers

2310 Rockfill Road

Fort Myers, FL 33916

239-334-4987

Synergy Equipment / Bobcat of Miami

8340 NW 58th Street

Doral, FL 33166

305-362-663

Synergy Equipment / Bobcat of Orlando

8151 N. Orange Blossom Trail

Orlando, FL 32810

407-273-7383

Synergy Equipment – Pompano Beach

1651 N Powerline Road

Pompano Beach, FL 33069

954-256-0583

Synergy Equipment / Bobcat of Tampa

2910 Overpass Road

Tampa, FL 33619

813-626-3470

Georgia

Synergy Equipment – Kennesaw (Atlanta)

4131 Jiles Road

Kennesaw, GA 30144

470-238-0900

Synergy Equipment – Forest Park (Atlanta)

5960 Frontage Road

Forest Park, GA 30297

678-503-5006

Synergy Equipment – Lawrenceville (Atlanta)

300 Alba Boulevard

Lawrenceville, GA 30043

678-506-8751

Synergy Equipment – Savannah

2206 U.S. Highway 80

Garden City, GA 31408

912-335-6577

Synergy Equipment – Macon

110 Pat Joiner Boulevard

Byron, GA 31008

478-219-5880

South Carolina

Synergy Equipment – Charleston

7365 Cross County Road

North Charleston, SC 29418

843-405-4824