Doosan Infracore North America is introducing its all-new line of next-generation -7 Series mini excavators in the United States and Canada. The initial launch includes four models, with more mini excavators to be announced in the coming months.

These completely new mini excavators are designed and manufactured by Doosan. They are equipped with a family of products, including Doosan engines and diagnostics. The first four excavator models include the zero tail swing DX27Z-7, DX35Z-7 and DX50Z-7, as well as the reduced tail swing DX55R-7. The new DX27Z-7 expands the Doosan mini excavator lineup with a model that appeals to customers who need a smaller machine.

"This is a significant milestone for Doosan as we bring an all-new lineup of mini excavators to North America," said Aaron Kleingartner, product and dealer marketing manager.

"A few years ago, we expanded our mini excavator offering and the response from our dealers and customers was very positive. Now we can provide a Doosan-designed family of mini excavators from 2.7 metric tons up to approximately 9.0 metric tons to match our customers' needs."

Performance Features

The Doosan -7 Series mini excavators come with a newly designed platform to improve structural durability and machine robustness. The redesigned models increase productivity by moving material quickly, and they boost efficiency by being able to perform multiple tasks at once.

Customers can get more productivity from the -7 Series mini excavators due to an increase in counterweight. Integrated into the excavator design, the additional counterweight enhances the excavator's structural durability while enabling offset digging without the need to reposition the machine.

Lift-over-side capacity also is enhanced because of the machines' integrated counterweight design. Doosan -7 Series mini excavators deliver enhanced lifting capacity for moving and placing pipes as well as lifting boulders and hardscape materials.

A long arm design is available as an option for select new models. The longer arm provides operators with greater reach, dump height and dig depth, and operators don't need to reposition the machine as often, which improves productivity. Some customers prefer to upgrade to a long arm design and avoid purchasing a larger machine for greater dig depth within the same size of excavator.

Versatility

Mini excavators are versatile machines and the new -7 Series models from Doosan maintain that standard. Each new model is available with attachments, including buckets, quick coupler and thumb. The quick coupler significantly reduces the time it takes to switch attachments, which can impact operator productivity and ensure the correct bucket is paired with the digging requirements. Excavator owners can further expand the machines' versatility by operating approved attachments, such as augers, hydraulic breakers, plate compactors, rippers and grapples.

"All of our -7 Series mini excavators have a quick-coupler-ready design with auxiliary hydraulics installed to the base of the excavator arm," Kleingartner said. "Customers won't need additional accessories to install a quick coupler to the mini excavator. We also offer adjustable auxiliary hydraulic flow which optimizes the response of hydraulic attachments, including thumbs, hydraulic breakers and augers."

Flush-face couplers on the end of the hydraulic hoses allow for quick, easy connections when using hydraulic-powered attachments.

Customers can add an optional second set of hydraulics when they need to operate multifunctional attachments that require additional hydraulic flow. For example, secondary auxiliary hydraulics are ideal for using tiltrotator accessories with mini excavators.

Comfort Features

Doosan -7 Series mini excavators come standard with enclosed cabs with heat and air conditioning and multiple vents throughout the cab. This is designed to not only keep operators more comfortable, but it minimizes dirt and debris inside the machine for a cleaner work environment. Available for further operator comfort are a heated seat and fold-up foot pedals for additional floor space.

An open canopy is available as an option on -7 Series mini excavators and comes with a rollover protective structure (ROPS).

For enhanced visibility from inside the cab, the -7 Series mini excavators are designed with full glass, framed doors for a clear view of the area alongside the machine. This can be important for the operator when working in tight areas or going through narrow openings.

A new rearview camera is available as an option for increased visibility behind the excavator. Note, this option requires the machine to be configured with the 5.7-in. LCD monitor. Standard LED lamps illuminate the work area and ensure the operator can see the excavator workgroup, particularly the attachment, when working in low-light areas.

Joysticks in Doosan -7 Series mini excavators are now similar to those installed in large Doosan crawlers and wheel excavators. This makes it easy for operators to move from a mini excavator to a larger machine or vice versa and operate with confidence. On the right joystick, a thumb switch controls the excavator's auxiliary hydraulic functions. A thumb switch on the left joystick controls the excavator's boom swing.

Serviceability

A swing-open tailgate and side-access hood provide easy access to the excavator's engine and pump package, valve bank, cooling system and hydraulic system. Everyday maintenance items like filters, fluids, air cleaner and battery are also easy to reach. A centralized grease bank makes it simple for operators to properly add grease to the machine. Additional maintenance features include the following:

Battery disconnect switch

Color-coded and labeled wiring and hydraulic hoses

Doosan Telematics

Available for the first time on Doosan mini excavators is a standard telematics system. The DoosanCONNECT Telematics system comes with every Doosan -7 Series mini excavator model, making it easy for owners to remotely monitor and maintain their machine. This is the same system that is available for larger Doosan construction equipment, and owners can monitor their entire Doosan fleet through a smartphone app or web browser.

Compact equipment, including mini excavators, is among the most stolen pieces of construction equipment. Now, with telematics, mini excavator owners can use the systems' anti-theft feature to remotely keep track of the machine. The system can alert owners when a machine is moved outside of an area. Another benefit is the system can notify owners if a machine is being operated during an unauthorized time.

DX27Z-7 Mini Excavator

The DX27Z-7 mini excavator is a new size class for the North American lineup. It includes features brand new to the Doosan mini excavator line. The new rearview camera allows an operator to navigate a full 360 degrees on job sites. Other features include a 3 ft. 7 in. standard-thumb-ready arm and an 11.8-in. rubber track undercarriage. A machine of this stature — just 60 in. wide — can fit in many confined job sites. The DoosanCONNECT Telematics system comes standard, making it easy to remotely monitor and maintain the machine.

Standard attachments for the DX27Z-7 mini excavator include a bucket, quick coupler and a thumb.

Horsepower: 24.7 hp (18.4 kW)

Operating weight: 6,168 lb. (2,987 kg)

Maximum digging depth: 8 ft. 8 in. (2.6 m)

Maximum digging reach (ground): 14 ft. 10 in. (4.5 m)

Maximum loading height: 10 ft. 1 in. (3.1 m)

DX35Z-7 Mini Excavator

With an all-new design, the 24.7-hp DX35Z-7 mini excavator is ready to work where other machines can't. This new mini excavator features a zero tail swing design with a rounded shape, making it easier than ever to navigate on confined or crowded work sites. It delivers superior lifting capacity and digging force, supported by a large auxiliary hydraulic flow when using attachments.

Other new features include an efficient Doosan diesel engine, a wider cabin for added comfort and a high luminous LED lamp for improved visibility in low-light conditions. An enclosed cab, powerful new heating and cooling system, 5.7-in., full-color LCD monitor and DoosanCONNECT Telematics are standard.

Horsepower: 24.7 hp (18.4 kW)

Operating weight: 8,807 lb. (3,995 kg)

Maximum digging depth: 11 ft. 4 in. (3.4 m)

Maximum digging reach (ground): 17 ft. 9 in. (5.4 m)

Maximum loading height: 12 ft. 2 in. (3.7 m)

DX50Z-7 Mini Excavator

The new 48.8 hp Doosan DX50Z-7 mini excavator is part of the 5-metric-ton size class. Its zero tail swing design makes it a popular choice for customers working in confined spaces on construction job sites or landscaping projects.

A standard enclosed cab with heat and air conditioning will keep operators working comfortably throughout the day. A heated adjustable seat is available as an option for additional operator comfort. Customers can upgrade to a steel track option for use in jobsite conditions that may otherwise damage rubber tracks.

Standard attachments for the DX50Z-7 mini excavator include a bucket, quick coupler and a thumb.

Horsepower: 48.8 hp (36.4 kW)

Operating weight: 12,121 lb. (5,498 kg)

Maximum digging depth: 11 ft. 5 in. (3.5 m)

Maximum digging reach (ground): 19 ft. (5.8 m)

Maximum loading height: 12 ft. 6 in. (3.8 m)

DX55R-7 Mini Excavator

The DX55R-7 mini excavator is a new offering in the Doosan lineup. Positioned between the DX50Z-7 and DX62R, the reduced tail swing excavator is part of the popular 5-metric-ton size class.

Standard features of the Doosan DX55R-7 mini excavator include an enclosed cab with heat and air conditioning, heated adjustable seat, 5.7-in., full-color LCD monitor, Bluetooth audio, auxiliary hydraulics and quick coupler piping. Options include an 8-in. LCD monitor, second auxiliary hydraulics, rearview camera, steel tracks and rotating beacon.

Approved attachments from Doosan for the DX55R-7 include buckets, quick coupler and thumb.

Horsepower: 48.8 hp (36.4 kW)

Operating weight: 12,644 lb. (5,740 kg)

Maximum digging depth: 11 ft. 11 in. (3.6 m)

Maximum digging reach (ground): 20 ft. (6.1 m)

Maximum loading height: 12 ft. 11 in. (4 m)

For more information, visit na.DoosanEquipment.com.

