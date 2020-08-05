The new Doosan DX42-5K and DX50-5K mini excavators are designed with modifications to improve machine durability.

Doosan Infracore North America LLC introduced the new DX42-5K and the DX50-5K mini excavators. The excavators are updates to the prior iterations, featuring new innovations to increase machine performance, versatility, operator comfort and reliability, according to the manufacturer.

The Doosan DX42-5K and DX50-5K serve customers in various industries. The excavators' compact size and mobility make them valuable for commercial and residential developments and landscape projects. In addition, the machines' versatility makes them practical for utility companies that perform underground construction tasks.

Performance

A new dual-flange track roller system works in tandem with an enhanced counterweight for better over-the-side digging and lifting capabilities. An integrated lift eye allows for easier craning and lifting.

Operators now have the option to remove the bucket when lifting to maximize capacity with the new secure lifting point.

The new DX42-5K and DX50-5K excavators have a high-performing 3-cylinder Doosan diesel engine that is more fuel-efficient. Four new tie-downs — for a total of six — provide extra security during transport.

For additional dig depth and reach, a long-arm option is available for the DX42-5K and DX50-5K.

Versatility

The versatility of these mini excavators makes them a great tool for many jobs.

The dozer blade's top edge features a more durable design for added strength. The blade and frame also are designed with an angled top and rounded edges to keep material from building up on the blade and improve debris shedding. An angle blade remains an option for both models.

Easy-to-reach auxiliary hydraulic couplers are now located on the mini excavator's arm. The repositioned couplers help reduce the time needed for operators to connect the hydraulic hoses. In addition, a new clamp diverter valve option allows operators to quickly connect another attachment without disconnecting the hydraulic clamp hoses.

Comfort

The mini excavators are standard from the factory with an enclosed, air-conditioned cab. Taller and wider windows offer better visibility, and foldable pedals offer more operator foot room.

The ergonomic design also includes wider seats, responsive joystick controls, and new joystick buttons to provide additional hands-on control functions. An optional canopy is available for customers who prefer an open operating station.

Operators can monitor and troubleshoot with additional easily available data on the 5-inch display panel. These models are available with an optional integrated rearview camera for enhanced all-around visibility.

Durability

The new Doosan DX42-5K and DX50-5K mini excavators are designed with modifications to improve machine durability. For example, the mini excavator's panels come together for a tighter and better fit.

The new DX42-5K and DX50-5K excavators are part of a family of mini excavators. Doosan offers six models in its mini excavator lineup — from the DX35-5 to the DX85R-3 — to serve customers with a variety of size classes and machine capabilities. The six Doosan mini excavators complement the company's larger crawler excavator models, offering a full line of excavating equipment.

Approved Attachments

The following attachments are approved for use with the Doosan DX42-5K and DX50-5K mini excavators. Customers can bundle a quick coupler, bucket and clamp in an attachment package.

Wedge lock coupler

Heavy-duty bucket

Hydraulic clamp

DX42-5K Mini Excavator Specifications

Operating weight: 10,114 lb.

Shipping length: 16 ft. 8in.

Horsepower: 42.6 hp

Maximum dig depth: 10 ft. 5 in.

Maximum reach: 17 ft. 3 in.

Auxiliary hydraulic flow: 26.2 gpm

Bucket capacity: 5.1 cu. ft.

Boom length: 8 ft. 8 in.

Arm length: 4 ft. 7 in.

Overall width: 6 ft. 1 in.

Tail swing overhang (side): 1 ft.

DX50-5K Mini Excavator Specifications

Operating weight: 11,486 lb.

Shipping length: 17 ft. 5 in.

Horsepower: 49.7 hp

Maximum dig depth: 11 ft. 5 in.

Maximum reach: 19 ft. 4 in.

Auxiliary hydraulic flow: 36.6 gpm

Bucket capacity: 5.3 cu. ft.

Boom length: 9 ft. 1 in.

Arm length: 5 ft.

Overall width: 6 ft. 5 in.

Tail swing overhang (side): 0.8 in

For more information, visit na.DoosanEquipment.com.