Hyundai Doosan Infracore (HDI) successfully shipped the first Doosan dozer model DD100, a 9-metric-ton dozer targeted at the North American market.

HDI also produced two additional pilot machines and shipped them to North America for various performance tests, sales, marketing and service training.

The mass production of the Doosan DD100 will begin in June 2022 and will launch in North America in the third quarter. With the launch of the dozer, HDI hopes to create synergies with its existing excavator and wheel loader models.

"This is the next significant milestone in the development of the new Doosan dozers," said Edward Song, CEO of Doosan Infracore North America. "Our North American dealers and their customers are eager for the arrival of the new Doosan dozers. We look forward to launching the new line of construction equipment later this year."

This dozer model was the first to be produced through the collaboration of various departments at HDI, including development analysis, market research, competitive benchmarking, validation and pilot vehicle assembly. In addition, purchasing and quality teams investigated parts supply while production teams completed the first production dozer model.

HDI als­o has set plans for its 13-metric-ton dozer — the Doosan DD130 — and will be shipping a pilot machine later this year. The company plans to start production, possibly as early as February 2023.

About the DD100 Dozer

The new 122-hp DD100 dozer expands the lineup of durable, rugged Doosan construction equipment. This new machine delivers powerful pushing performance, fuel efficiency and all-day operator comfort. It's built for the most demanding conditions and features a dual/single flange-type roller with several track guard options, according to the manufacturer.

Designed with operators in mind, the DD100 features the 8-in. Smart Touch display, giving operators complete control from a convenient, easy-to-read touch screen. It also offers enhanced visibility with minimized front pillars, maximum glass area and a standard rearview camera — plus LED lights and front, rear and side wiper blades.

The DD100 features a Doosan engine with convenient maintenance access points and does not require the use of a diesel particulate filter to meet current emission standards. Doosan DD100 owners can add the 3D Machine Guidance and 3D Machine Control features as an option for greater accuracy and ease of operation.

Doosan DD100 Dozer Specs

Horsepower: 122 hp (91 kW)

Operating weight: 25,309 lb. (11,480 kg)

Blade capacity: 3 cu. yd. (2.3 cu m)

Blade height: 3 ft. 7 in. (1.1 m)

Blade width: 8 ft. 10 in. (2.7 m)

Blade angle: 22.5 degrees

Drawbar pull: 33,721 lbf. (15,296 kgf)

Track length: 7 ft. 7 in. (2.3 m)

Travel speed, max: 5.7 mph (9.2 kmh)

For more information, visit na.DoosanEquipment.com.

