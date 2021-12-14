List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Doosan Partners With C&C Rentals to Expand Canadian Presence

Tue December 14, 2021 - National Edition
Doosan Infracore North America


Doosan Infracore North America is partnering with C&C Rentals LTD, to add a new authorized Doosan location in Brandon, Manitoba, Canada. The dealership serves customers in southwestern Manitoba.

C&C Rentals has served customers since 1965. According to Jordan Trotter, dealer principal, C&C Rentals saw an opportunity in the market and began offering Doosan products in its equipment lineup this year.

"We thought it was a natural step and a natural progression to expand into heavy equipment," Trotter said. "And the obvious brand was Doosan."

Located in a prairie-heavy geographic area, C&C Rentals provides equipment sales and rentals to the agricultural market along with the traditional construction market. According to Trotter, these markets are predominantly focused on using Doosan wheel loaders and crawler excavators in their line of work.

C&C Rentals offers Doosan crawler excavators, wheel excavators and mini excavators; wheel loaders; log loaders; and material handlers. The dealership also offers machine rentals, service and parts to provide its customers with a full-service experience.

"C&C Rentals has a long history of providing exceptional service to its customers," said Serge Gallant, regional manager, Doosan Infracore North America. "We're pleased to partner with the team at C&C Rentals to expand our Doosan footprint in Manitoba."

C&C Rentals is located at 2210 Park Ave, Brandon, MB R7B 0S1. The dealer's website is doosandealers.com/Brandon.




