Doosan Showcases DL Hybrid Wheel Loader

Doosan is developing the hybrid powertrain to offer the same size wheel loader with additional fuel savings from combining diesel and electric power sources.

A prototype hybrid iteration of the Doosan DL200-5 wheel loader — simply designated as DL Hybrid — was shown for the first time in North America during ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020, March 10-14. Hybrid model configurations could be available in North America as early as 2023.

Doosan is developing the hybrid powertrain to offer the same size wheel loader with additional fuel savings from combining diesel and electric power sources. The electric motor and diesel engine work in tandem to provide the same level of torque and output that a larger diesel-only engine does.

Doosan designed the hybrid iteration with a smaller diesel engine than what is used in the standard model today; however, there is no noticeable difference in the wheel loader's performance, according to the manufacturer. The smaller diesel engine helps lower the wheel loader's fuel consumption.

In addition to offering fuel savings from its hybrid design, this powertrain could be an option for customers working in sensitive areas where environmental concerns are greater than normal.

Doosan may apply similar hybrid technology to additional wheel loader models in the future. Continuing efforts to offer solutions for reduced emission power systems are the driver for hybrid models.

For more information, visit DoosanEquipment.com.