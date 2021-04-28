The DX140LC-5 is among the most popular excavators in the Doosan lineup, especially for smaller residential site preparation. Its size makes it attractive to contractors who need an excavator larger than a mini excavator but still want the versatility of a relatively small crawler model.

Doosan Infracore North America will showcase a new -7 Series wheel loader at World of Concrete 2021. A Doosan DL380-7 wheel loader will be in the exhibit, W1302, in the West Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center, June 8 to 10, 2021.

"The updates in -7 Series wheel loaders are the result of more than a decade of customer feedback," said Aaron Kleingartner, dealer and product marketing manager. "We are eager to see the excitement the DL380-7 generates at World of Concrete. This is a milestone product launch for Doosan."

A new look and all-new, redesigned cabs with enhanced comfort features, increased bucket capacities and new fuel-saving technologies are highlights of this next generation of Doosan wheel loaders. Every -5 Series Doosan wheel loader will eventually be replaced by a -7 Series machine — from the DL200-7 to the DL580-7.

The new DL380-7 — a replacement for the DL350-5 — features an axle upgrade allowing customers to carry and lift larger load capacities. This increases customers' capabilities in a variety of traditional earthmoving applications. In addition, a larger standard bucket provides up to 7 percent larger capacity than the previous model for faster, easier loading to help customers finish their jobs in fewer passes.

"Our new -7 Series wheel loaders are designed to work in demanding applications," Kleingartner said. "They're built with a durable and rugged box frame that's meant to endure harsh working environments. Added material strengthens each section for better balance and improved lifting capacity."

Doosan Excavator on Display

Doosan also will showcase a 14-t crawler excavator, the 109-hp DX140LC-5. The 14-metric-ton machine is among the most popular excavators in the Doosan lineup, especially for smaller residential site preparation. Its size makes it attractive to contractors who need an excavator larger than a mini excavator but still want the versatility of a relatively small crawler model.

"The DX140LC-5 and reduced-tail-swing DX140LCR-5 remain some of our bestselling excavators," Kleingartner said. "For customers who work in traditional earthmoving applications, the 14-metric-ton machine provides additional dig depth and reach from a slightly larger model than a mini excavator. And the machine's steel tracks make them appealing for enhanced traction and added stability when used for lifting applications."

The DX140LC-5 excavator has a maximum digging depth of 20 ft. 1 in. and a maximum reach of 27 ft. 11 in. A rearview camera comes standard and a sideview camera is an option. Operators can see both views with the split-screen mode on the display inside the cab.

