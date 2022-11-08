Standard attachments for the DX50Z-7 mini excavator include a bucket, quick coupler and thumb.

Doosan Infracore North America will display a crawler excavator and two mini excavators targeted for rental customers during The American Rental Association Show in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 11 to 15, 2023.

The Doosan DX140LC-7 crawler excavator and DX50Z-7 and DX27Z-7 mini excavators will be on-site during the show in booth 5026 at the Orange County Convention Center. Doosan staff will be available to help visitors explore each machine's features.

DX140LC-7 Crawler Excavator

The DX140LC-7 is part of the Doosan -7 Series line of crawler excavators. New -7 Series excavators deliver the fuel efficiency and productivity that operators need to complete the work of today and prepare for the challenges tomorrow brings, according to the manufacturer.

With more comfort features, intelligent controls and smart machine functionality, operators can handle whatever comes their way. Doosan added material to the excavator's mainframe for higher performance and jobsite versatility. The excavator's X-Chassis undercarriage further enhances durability and stability, while the track chain is sealed and self-lubricating for reduced maintenance.

DX140LC-7 Crawler Excavator Specs

Horsepower: 115 hp (86 kW) @ 2,000 rpm

Operating weight: 33,800 lb. (15,400 kg)

Maximum digging depth: 19 ft. 8 in. (6 m) with 9 ft. 10 in. (3 m) arm

Maximum digging reach (ground): 28 ft. (8.5 m)

Maximum loading height: 23 ft. 3 in. (7.1 m)

Dozer blade: optional

DX50Z-7 Mini Excavator

The 48.8 hp Doosan DX50Z-7 mini excavator is part of the 5-metric-ton size class. Its zero tail swing design makes it a popular choice for customers working in confined spaces on construction jobsites or landscaping projects.

A standard enclosed cab with heat and air conditioning keeps operators working comfortably throughout the day. A heated adjustable seat is available as an option for additional operator comfort.

Standard attachments for the DX50Z-7 mini excavator include a bucket, quick coupler and thumb.

DX50Z-7 Mini Excavator Specs

Horsepower: 48.8 hp (36.4 kW)

Operating weight: 12,121 lb. (5,498 kg)

Maximum digging depth: 11 ft. 5 in. (3.5 m)

Maximum digging reach (ground): 19 ft. (5.8 m)

Maximum loading height: 12 ft. 6 in. (3.8 m)

DX27Z-7 Mini Excavator

The DX27Z-7 mini excavator is a new size class for the North American lineup. The rearview camera allows an operator to navigate a full 360 degrees on job sites. Other features include a 3-ft. 7-in. standard thumb-ready arm and an 11.8-in. rubber track undercarriage.

A machine of this stature — just 60 in. wide — can fit in many confined job sites. The DoosanCONNECTTelematics system comes standard, making it easy to remotely monitor and maintain the machine. Standard attachments for the DX27Z-7 mini excavator include a bucket, quick coupler and thumb.

DX27Z-7 Mini Excavator Specs

Horsepower: 24.7 hp (18.4 kW)

Operating weight: 6,168 lb. (2,987 kg)

Maximum digging depth: 8 ft. 8 in. (2.6 m)

Maximum digging reach (ground): 14 ft. 10 in. (4.5 m)

Maximum loading height: 10 ft. 1 in. (3.1 m)

For more information, visit na.DoosanEquipment.com.

Today's top stories