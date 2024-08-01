Photo courtesy of Doran Manufacturing Designed specifically for off-road applications, the Doran 360 SmartLink TPMS tablet is ideal for articulated haul trucks, rigid frame haul trucks, wheel loaders, mobile cranes and other off-road equipment used for heavy/civil construction, mining, quarries, aggregates and more.

Doran Manufacturing, a provider of tire monitoring systems for off-road equipment and over-the-road truck fleets, introduced the Doran 360 SmartLink TPMS tablet which allows users to wirelessly read digital tire pressure and temperature during their walk around equipment inspections.

This simplifies and speeds the process of gathering tire pressure and temperature information, while also eliminating the potential for errors due to gauging or manually recording tire pressures.

SmartLink One-Click technology makes fleet tire checks faster, safer and more efficient — allowing more time for technicians to visually inspect tires and wheels for cuts, cracks and other damage. This unique system has the capability to store and upload tire pressure and temperature data by asset to tire management software to simplify integration and reporting.

Designed specifically for off-road applications, the Doran 360 SmartLink TPMS tablet is ideal for articulated haul trucks, rigid frame haul trucks, wheel loaders, mobile cranes and other off-road equipment used for heavy/civil construction, mining, quarries, aggregates and more.

The Doran 360 SmartLink TMS tablet is an Android-based device that communicates wirelessly with Doran 360OTR tire pressure sensors and other Doran OTR SmartLink solutions. Individual tire pressure sensors can be scanned to transmit current tire pressure and temperature data.

Doran SmartLink OTR TPMS products will actively receive, store and transmit data to the SmartLink OTR TPMS tablet by unit #. One-Click functionality allows the user to download all the current tire pressure and temperature information for every tire on a vehicle by tapping an icon on the screen.

The collected TPMS data can be saved to the SmartLink TPMS Tablet by date/time/unit # and uploaded as an Excel .csv file to better organize and streamline tire inflation record keeping.

This durable tablet has a protective cover to help prevent damage. A simple, intuitive user interface and touch screen capability with arrow keys for easy navigation allows for ease of use. The system provides a fast and accurate method to check and record individual tire pressures and temperatures, as it instantly reads data from all tire pressure sensors programmed to a SmartLink One-Click OTR Transceiver or OTR Hub. There are no additional software requirements or monthly maintenance fees, and software updates are delivered directly to the tablet via WiFi.

Maintaining proper tire inflation pressure maximizes the performance of the tire, leading to reduced downtime while improving safety and efficiency. Designed to handle the extreme environmental conditions found in mines, quarries, construction sites, ports, and more, Doran tire monitoring systems are designed to withstand excessive heat, vibration and the longevity needed for performance in off road environments of all kinds.

Doran Manufacturing develops innovative technology to keep its customers' equipment in service while improving safety and reducing costs. It provides a full lineup of tire monitoring systems for over-the-road vehicles, agricultural equipment, off-road and earth-moving equipment, school buses, first responders and more, as well as producing exterior light monitors and Sleeping Child Monitors for school transportation usage.

Doran has a long history of customer driven innovation; it is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 certified. Established in 1953, the company celebrated 70 years in business in 2023.

For more information, visit www.doranmfg.com.

