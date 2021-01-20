The total project cost is $491 million with $173 million in funding provided through FTA’s Capital Investment Grants (CIG) Program.

The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration (FTA) on Jan. 7 announced a $173 million federal grant agreement with the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) for the Double Track Northwest Indiana Project, which will improve transportation options in northwest Indiana, including residents traveling to downtown Chicago and South Bend International Airport.

"This $173 million federal grant agreement will lead to better access for northern Indiana residents to jobs, education and essential services," said former U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The Double Track Northwest Indiana Project is a 26.6-mi. second track on NICTD's South Shore commuter rail line between Gary and Michigan City in Indiana. The total project cost is $491 million with $173 million in funding provided through FTA's Capital Investment Grants (CIG) Program.

"FTA is proud to join our partners in northern Indiana to improve mobility, reduce travel times and spur economic development along this corridor," said FTA Deputy Administrator K. Jane Williams. "Commuters on the South Shore Line can look forward to more efficient commuter rail service connecting them to downtown Chicago, while supporting economic recovery."

Williams added that "this federal investment underscores the Administration's commitment to fund infrastructure that creates jobs and helps communities continue to recover from the COVID-19 public health emergency."

FTA's CIG program provides funding for major transit infrastructure projects nationwide. Projects accepted into the program must go through a multi-year, multi-step process according to requirements in law to be eligible for consideration to receive program funds.

With this announcement, FTA has advanced funding for 41 new CIG projects throughout the nation over the past four years, totaling approximately $10.7 billion in funding commitments.