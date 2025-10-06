DRP Truck & Equipment joins HD Hyundai Network, offering Hyundai's full line of construction equipment in eastern Ohio. Founded in 1993, DRP provides sales, service, and rentals for various industries. Hyundai partnership enhances support and expands product offerings for customers.

Hyundai Construction Equipment photo DRP Truck & Equipment has just joined the HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America dealer network as a full-service dealership serving eastern Ohio. Ed Desmond (C), district manager, HD Hyundai CE NA, presents a Hyundai dealer plaque to DRP’s president, Mario Piergallini (L) and vice president, Giovanni Piergallini.

HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America has just appointed DRP Truck & Equipment as a full-line dealer for eastern Ohio, serving the counties of Harrison, Tuscarawas, Jefferson, Belmont, Guernsey, Coshocton, Holmes, Stark, Carroll and Columbiana.

Founded in 1993 as Dino Piergallini and Sons Equipment Inc., the dealership began with a focus on small agricultural products before expanding into compact rentals in the early 2000s. Following the passing of founder Dino Piergallini in 2013, sons Mario and Giovanni Piergallini assumed leadership, as president and vice president, respectively, carrying forward with renewed passion their vision for the heavy construction industry. Today, DRP Truck & Equipment encompasses a full-scale, multi-location sales, service and rental operation with a strong presence in construction, energy, civil and demolition markets.

"Becoming a Hyundai Construction Equipment dealer marks a major step in DRP's growth," said Giovanni. "Our partnership with Hyundai will provide customers in eastern Ohio with access to a full line of advanced, dependable equipment backed by industry-leading factory parts and service support. We're excited about the entire Hyundai lineup, but their wheel loaders in particular stand out as a product segment with strong regional demand."

"We've seen that DRP's facilities and capabilities are designed with uptime and customer support in mind," said Rich Desmond, district manager, HD Hyundai Construction Equipment NA. "They operate multiple service and retail locations and a fleet of fully equipped field service trucks and factory-trained technicians who deliver onsite support to keep customers' equipment running. That makes DRP exactly the type of dealership we want to see selling and supporting Hyundai products."

"Whether it's complex component rebuilds, preventative maintenance or rapid-response field service, we take pride in delivering service that matches the scale and urgency of our customers' work," Giovanni said.

In addition to the full line of Hyundai excavators, wheel loaders, articulated dump trucks, skid steer and compact track loaders, crawler dozers and hydraulic breakers, DRP offers several complementary lines, including agricultural tractors and equipment, crawler carriers and a wide range of attachments and support equipment.

"At DRP, we have always believed that our job is bigger than selling and renting equipment — it's about helping our customers succeed," Giovanni said. "Hyundai gives us the ability to expand that mission with quality machines, innovative technology and a level of support that aligns with our vision for the future."

For more information visit na.hd-hyundaice.com and drpequipment.com.

