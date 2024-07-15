List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    DSC Dredge Unveils Simulator, Receives Best Educational Award at WEDA Dredging Summit & Expo

    Mon July 15, 2024 - National Edition
    DSC Dredge


    (L-R): Why Dredging Is Good Award Presented by Mercedes James of DSC Dredge to Donald Hayes and Ancil Taylor.
    Photo courtesy of DSC Dredge
    (L-R): Why Dredging Is Good Award Presented by Mercedes James of DSC Dredge to Donald Hayes and Ancil Taylor.
    (L-R): Why Dredging Is Good Award Presented by Mercedes James of DSC Dredge to Donald Hayes and Ancil Taylor.   (Photo courtesy of DSC Dredge) DSC Dredge's booth included a dredge simulator.   (Photo courtesy of DSC Dredge) (L-R): the DSC Team consisted of Mercedes James, Bob Wetta, Charlie Johnson, Josh Louviere, Bryan Landry and Damon Gonzales.   (Photo courtesy of DSC Dredge)

    During the week of June 24 to 27, DSC Dredge attended the WEDA Dredging Summit & Expo '24 in Tampa, Fla., where it showcased its innovative technology to the dredging industry.

    The four-day event was an overall success for the DSC team, featuring significant highlights. One of the many highlights was the presentation of the "Why is Dredging Good" Paper Award. This award, which DSC has sponsored for more than 10 years, was presented by DSC's Marketing Director, Mercedes James, to Donald Hayes and Ancil Taylor, who accepted the award on behalf of all the contributors.

    The contributing team also included Ram Mohan, Mindy Strevig, Alan Kennedy, Daniel Farrar and Katherine Brutsche.

    Their paper, titled "Inspiring Dredging-Related Innovation Through Research and Development," emphasized a variety of innovative dredging approaches and advancements, underscoring the importance of continuous research and development in the field.

    Photo courtesy of DSC Dredge

    In addition to sponsoring the award, DSC introduced its Dredge Simulator at the expo. This simulator, the first of its kind in the industry, allowed attendees to experience hands-on demonstrations, learning and operation of dredging equipment in a controlled, on-site environment. This innovative tool received significant attention and comments from the expo participants.

    DSC's booth also featured a model of the Muddy Water Dredge, the industry's first dredge model equipped with the most advanced technology to date. This cutting-edge dredge model exemplifies DSC's commitment to leading the industry through technological innovation and superior design.

    The DSC team also played a crucial role in WEDA's education sessions, contributing to the knowledge sharing and educational value of the summit. The Short Courses they were part of included:

    • Bryan Landry, DSC Vision Specialist, "Underwater Visualization for Dredgers" short course.
    • Bob Wetta, Charlie Johnson and Damon Gonzales, "Dredging Deconstructed: Explore Dredge Types, Applications, and Operational Strategies" short course.
    • Bob Wetta, Josh Louviere and Mercedes James, "Navigating the Waters: Best Practices and Pitfalls in Dredge Operations" short course.

      Photo courtesy of DSC Dredge

      (L-R): the DSC Team consisted of Mercedes James, Bob Wetta, Charlie Johnson, Josh Louviere, Bryan Landry and Damon Gonzales.

    At the closing of the event out of 177 exhibitors from around the world, DSC was awarded "Best Educational Booth". This award further supports DSC's dedication to education and knowledge sharing within the dredging community.

    For more information, visit www.dscdredge.com.




