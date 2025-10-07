Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
    DSR Equipment Joins Hyundai Dealer Network With Two Locations in S.D.

    DSR Equipment has joined Hyundai's dealer network with two locations in S.D., offering a full line of Hyundai construction equipment. With a focus on quality service and a strong reputation, DSR looks forward to serving customers in both eastern and western South Dakota.

    October 7, 2025 - Midwest Edition #21

    Hyundai Construction Equipment


    (L-R) are Connor Reddig, DSR Equipment; Randy Reddig, founder and owner of DSR Equipment; Ed Harseim, North Central district manager, HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America; and Trevor Reddig, DSR Equipment. Harseim presented a plaque to welcome DSR to the dealer network.
    Hyundai Construction Equipment photo
    (L-R) are Connor Reddig, DSR Equipment; Randy Reddig, founder and owner of DSR Equipment; Ed Harseim, North Central district manager, HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America; and Trevor Reddig, DSR Equipment. Harseim presented a plaque to welcome DSR to the dealer network.

    HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America announced Sept. 25, 2025, the addition of DSR Equipment to its dealer network. DSR has full service locations in Watertown and Piedmont, S.D.

    DSR Equipment will sell and service the full line of Hyundai construction equipment to customers in eastern South Dakota through its Watertown store, while the Piedmont location will serve construction equipment customers in western South Dakota.

    "As a Hyundai dealership, DSR now offers a more complete product line of wheel loaders, dozers and excavators to our customers," said Randy Reddig, DSR founder and owner. "We're a 28-year-old business with a reputation built on service. Hyundai is known for high-value, durable, reliable equipment and our customers can expect not only high-quality equipment, but high-quality service from DSR."

    Reddig manages DSR along with his sons, Trevor and Connor, and his wife, Carol. Trevor manages the Watertown store, and Carol manages the Piedmont location, where Randy and Connor each runs one of DSR's fleet of four service trucks.

    The dealership's business is split roughly 60/40 between construction and agriculture customers, respectively.

    "Hyundai is happy to add DSR Equipment to our North American dealer roster," said Ed Harseim, North Central district manager, HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America. "DSR fits the profile of successful Hyundai dealerships, with long-established customer relationships, a growing sales operation and a focus on providing excellent service."

    For more information, visit dsrequipment.com and na.hd-hyundaice.com.




