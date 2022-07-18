Durante Equipment, a supplier of industrial equipment for the south Florida market, announced the appointment of Adam Zunic as its new marketing director.

In his new position, Zunic will be responsible for managing the daily operations of the marketing team, expanding the company's digital footprint, and leading the department's overall strategic direction.

"I'm looking forward to working with John again and building on the previous success we shared working together for seven years," said Zunic.

"I plan to utilize my 20 years of online marketing and e-commerce experience to grow our client base, gain market share, and boost awareness of the Durante Equipment brand here in South Florida."

"As a business leader, I always emphasize the importance of great marketing and consider it a vital component of success," said John Durante, president of Durante Equipment.

"Adam is an exceptional individual and a brilliant marketer who played a key role in my past success. I am extremely confident that he will bring that same level of performance to my new south Florida venture."

Prior to his 10-year career in the industrial equipment industry, Zunic held various marketing positions for companies throughout New York City, eventually founding an e-commerce start-up where he developed his expertise in digital marketing.

For more information, call 954/361-7368 or visit www.duranteequip.com.

Today's top stories