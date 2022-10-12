LiuGong North America has added another Florida-based dealer to its lineup, in the form of Hollywood, Fla.-based Durante Equipment.

Durante Equipment is a general rent equipment operations company — it includes both construction equipment and material handling products — and boasts a 30-year track record of experience led by Dealer Principal/President John Durante and GM/Sales Manager David D'Attilo.

The Hollywood location allows Durante to serve material handling and earthmoving customers in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Durante's family and dealership background is based in New York. He added the Florida location roughly 2 ½ years ago.

The availability of material handling inventory is key to the partnership, D'Attilo said. He also noted a strong customer base within material handling and worked with the LiuGong North America team to become the dealer for sales as well as rentals.

D'Attilo described the importance of culture within Durante Equipment with its three core tenets: driven to deliver, old school values and a passion to be the best.

"I like to say that we are constantly building a culture," D'Attilo said. "We are very selective on who to keep and put into our team because we want to have people here for the long haul."

Jared Ward, LiuGong North America director of material handling, welcomed the Durante Equipment family into the fold.

"Durante Equipment has a strong pedigree in rentals and material handling, and we are thrilled to welcome them to our LiuGong dealer lineup," Ward said.

"Ensuring they have the products and availability they need is a major part of our mission and program."

Michel Marchand, LiuGong North America vice president of sales, noted the importance of Durante to LiuGong's construction equipment dealer network.

"Florida is booming with projects requiring heavy equipment," Marchand said. "As we continue to add great partners to our dealer network, we are confident Durante Equipment will be up to the task of servicing earthmoving customers in the area."

For more information, visit www.duranteequip.com and www.liugongna.com.

