Durante Equipment has opened a new location in Lake Worth, offering a wider range of equipment for customers in Palm Beach County. The renovated facility, managed by Eddie Rivera, aims to provide top-notch service and a customer-centric experience.

Durante Equipment photo Durante Equipment announced the grand opening of their second location in south Florida.

Located at 3285 S. Military Trail in Lake Worth, the new store expands Durante Equipment's reach into Palm Beach County, building on the success of its flagship location in Hollywood, Fla. The branch officially opened its doors on July 14, 2025.

Formerly home to Allstate Equipment & Rentals, the newly renovated facility now features ample parking, an experienced management team and a wider selection of equipment — including boom lifts, scissor lifts, forklifts, backhoes, track loaders and more — from many different manufacturers.

"We're excited to expand our footprint into Palm Beach County," said John Durante, CEO of Durante Equipment. "This new location allows us to better serve our northern customers with the same dedication and unbeatable service that have made us the go-to partner for contractors, builders and industrial users across south Florida. We've introduced newer machines, a more diverse inventory mix, and a customer-centric team that has made us one of the fastest-growing equipment companies in the country."

Eddie Rivera — a seasoned operations leader and long-time member of the Durante team — will oversee the new Lake Worth branch. "We're excited to start building relationships with customers throughout Palm Beach County," said Rivera. "We've put a lot of effort into this new facility to create the ultimate customer experience — from the layout to the service — we designed it with our customers in mind."

For more information, visit www.duranteequip.com/.

