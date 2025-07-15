Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Durante Equipment Opens Second South Florida Location in Lake Worth

    Durante Equipment has opened a new location in Lake Worth, offering a wider range of equipment for customers in Palm Beach County. The renovated facility, managed by Eddie Rivera, aims to provide top-notch service and a customer-centric experience.

    Tue July 15, 2025 - Southeast Edition
    Durante Equipment


    Durante Equipment announced the grand opening of their second location in south Florida.
    Durante Equipment photo
    Durante Equipment announced the grand opening of their second location in south Florida.

    Durante Equipment announced the grand opening of their second location in south Florida.

    Located at 3285 S. Military Trail in Lake Worth, the new store expands Durante Equipment's reach into Palm Beach County, building on the success of its flagship location in Hollywood, Fla. The branch officially opened its doors on July 14, 2025.

    Formerly home to Allstate Equipment & Rentals, the newly renovated facility now features ample parking, an experienced management team and a wider selection of equipment — including boom lifts, scissor lifts, forklifts, backhoes, track loaders and more — from many different manufacturers.

    "We're excited to expand our footprint into Palm Beach County," said John Durante, CEO of Durante Equipment. "This new location allows us to better serve our northern customers with the same dedication and unbeatable service that have made us the go-to partner for contractors, builders and industrial users across south Florida. We've introduced newer machines, a more diverse inventory mix, and a customer-centric team that has made us one of the fastest-growing equipment companies in the country."

    Eddie Rivera — a seasoned operations leader and long-time member of the Durante team — will oversee the new Lake Worth branch. "We're excited to start building relationships with customers throughout Palm Beach County," said Rivera. "We've put a lot of effort into this new facility to create the ultimate customer experience — from the layout to the service — we designed it with our customers in mind."

    For more information, visit www.duranteequip.com/.




    Today's top stories

    Chesapeake Bypass Phase 2 — $128.5 Project Under Way

    Delaware State University Gets $20M from State to Build New Athletics Field House

    Caterpillar, Luck Stone Celebrate One Million Tons Hauled Autonomously at Bull Run Quarry

    Equipment Theft's Rising Cost, What the Data Demands

    Volvo Construction Equipment Wins Red Dot Award for New Electric Design

    Payne & Dolan Performs Mass Grading at MRMC

    Officials Break Ground On Midway's Largest Project of Year

    MUCA Rebrands as DIGIN Midwest



     

    Read more about...

    dealership Durante Equipment FLORIDA







    39.04372 \\ -77.48749 \\ Ashburn \\ VA \\ US \\ 20147