Dynapac, a supplier of high-tech soil and asphalt rollers, compact equipment and pavers, announced the addition of Century Equipment to its growing network of authorized dealers.

This strategic partnership aims to enhance the availability of Dynapac's innovative construction solutions across Utah, New Mexico and Wyoming.

Century Equipment, renowned for its extensive experience and commitment to customer service in the heavy equipment industry, will now offer the full range of Dynapac products. This includes the latest models of soil compactors, asphalt rollers and pavers designed to meet the evolving needs of the job sites.

"We are excited to welcome Century Equipment as a partner in the West region," said Jim Bansen, senior director of sales and channel development. "Their reputation for excellence and deep industry knowledge makes them an ideal partner to help us expand our reach and better serve our customers. This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing top-tier equipment and support to the industry."

Century Equipment's dedication to customer satisfaction and its robust service capabilities will be instrumental in ensuring that Dynapac's clients receive unparalleled support and maintenance services, the company said.

"Partnering with Dynapac allows us to offer our customers some of the best road construction equipment available in the market today," said Tyler Hill, vice president at Century Equipment. "We are thrilled to add Dynapac's high-quality products to our inventory and are confident that this will benefit our customers by providing them with reliable, efficient, and innovative solutions for their construction projects."

This new partnership will enable both companies to leverage their strengths and continue to drive innovation and excellence in the construction industry. Customers can expect enhanced access to Dynapac's products and services, ensuring that they have the tools they need to complete their projects successfully and efficiently, the company said.

For more information, visit dynapac.us.

