List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Dynapac Expands Dealer Network With Addition of Century Equipment

    Dynapac has added Century Equipment to its authorized dealer network in the West region. This strategic partnership will offer customers in Utah, New Mexico, and Wyoming access to a full range of Dynapac's soil compactors, asphalt rollers, and pavers. Both companies aim to enhance customer support, innovation, and service in the construction industry.

    Wed July 24, 2024 - West Edition
    Dynapac


    This strategic partnership aims to enhance the availability of Dynapac’s innovative construction solutions across Utah, New Mexico and Wyoming.
    Photo courtesy of Dynapac
    This strategic partnership aims to enhance the availability of Dynapac’s innovative construction solutions across Utah, New Mexico and Wyoming.

    Dynapac, a supplier of high-tech soil and asphalt rollers, compact equipment and pavers, announced the addition of Century Equipment to its growing network of authorized dealers.

    This strategic partnership aims to enhance the availability of Dynapac's innovative construction solutions across Utah, New Mexico and Wyoming.

    Century Equipment, renowned for its extensive experience and commitment to customer service in the heavy equipment industry, will now offer the full range of Dynapac products. This includes the latest models of soil compactors, asphalt rollers and pavers designed to meet the evolving needs of the job sites.

    "We are excited to welcome Century Equipment as a partner in the West region," said Jim Bansen, senior director of sales and channel development. "Their reputation for excellence and deep industry knowledge makes them an ideal partner to help us expand our reach and better serve our customers. This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing top-tier equipment and support to the industry."

    Century Equipment's dedication to customer satisfaction and its robust service capabilities will be instrumental in ensuring that Dynapac's clients receive unparalleled support and maintenance services, the company said.

    "Partnering with Dynapac allows us to offer our customers some of the best road construction equipment available in the market today," said Tyler Hill, vice president at Century Equipment. "We are thrilled to add Dynapac's high-quality products to our inventory and are confident that this will benefit our customers by providing them with reliable, efficient, and innovative solutions for their construction projects."

    This new partnership will enable both companies to leverage their strengths and continue to drive innovation and excellence in the construction industry. Customers can expect enhanced access to Dynapac's products and services, ensuring that they have the tools they need to complete their projects successfully and efficiently, the company said.

    For more information, visit dynapac.us.




    Today's top stories

    Teichert Tackles Tough Job Through Teamwork

    Haul Track Helps Customers Get More From Their Rokbak Truck

    New York City Installs Porous Pavement Along Brooklyn Streets to Combat Flooding

    Sundt Overhauls I-20 Interchange in West Texas

    John Deere Rolls Out E-Drive Production Class Loader Offerings With 744, 824 X-Tier Models

    Construction Nearing Its Finish at $7.6B Hyundai EV Metaplant Near Savannah, Ga.

    Construction Begins On $220M Expansion of Florida's AdventHealth Daytona Beach Hospital

    Western DOTs Win Regional Awards for Stellar Projects



     

    Read more about...

    Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Business News Century Equipment Company Dynapac New Mexico Utah Wyoming







    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA