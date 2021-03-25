Only a few days after the acquisition was completed, the newly-named Eagle Power Turf & Tractor was open for business at Eagle Power’s existing West Chester Kubota location.

Eagle Power & Equipment, based in Montgomeryville, Pa., has acquired Conway Power of West Chester, Pa.

The deal that closed Feb. 26, 2021, provides Eagle Power & Equipment an expanded presence in southeastern Pennsylvania with turf and tractor products.

Eagle Power & Equipment initially entered into the turf and tractor market in 2017, with its acquisition of Histand's in Doylestown, Pa.

"With the acquisition of Histand's, and now Conway, we represent Kubota Turf and Tractor Products in Bucks, Montgomery, Chester, Delaware and Philadelphia counties," said Matt McDonald, president of Eagle Power & Equipment. "So, now we cover all of southeastern Pennsylvania. We are the full line dealer offering the construction and turf and tractor products in these five counties."

In addition to the Kubota products, the acquisition of Conway adds Exmark, Scag and Boss Snow Products.

"We're also increasing our presence in the tree care market," he said. "We hope to have continued success with the Toro Dingos, and Kubota is introducing their mini-skid steer — the SCL100. The Stihl and Echo handheld products, as well as the Avant product line, will help us further penetrate the tree care market."

"Conway has a huge and loyal customer list and has done extremely well with the Exmark, Scag and BOSS products," McDonald added. "We wanted to increase our presence in the commercial landscape market, and these products, along with Conway's customer base is an excellent way to do so. Now, we cover that entire area with the products we had in Doylestown, adding the other landscape and turf products to the additional three counties."

Only a few days after the acquisition was completed, the newly named Eagle Power Turf & Tractor was open for business at Eagle Power's existing West Chester Kubota location.

"We closed [the Conway Power] facility in West Chester, which is 10 minutes away from our existing West Chester Kubota dealership and we absorbed them in our place," McDonald said. "Our West Chester facility is a pretty sizable one and we were able to move their entire operation in. So, now that location is a full-line Kubota dealership, with both construction and turf and tractor product lines."

Despite the new ownership and location, customers can expect to see familiar faces.

"Conway Power was founded and run by owner and president Bill Conway," McDonald said. "He has worked the company, along with his son, Michael, who is in sales and management and his son, Matt Conway, who runs the service department; 10 people in total. We brought all 10 people on board."

In addition to the acquisition of employees from Conway Power, several other changes took place on the Eagle Power Turf & Tractor side.

Ken Haas has been promoted to sales manager of Eagle Power Turf and Tractor. Haas started with Eagle in 2017 as an outside commercial salesman and has been in the equipment industry for 25 years working for Hertz Equipment Rental and Detlan Equipment selling John Deere. "We are very excited to have Ken in his new role" McDonald said "Ken's background and experience gives him a unique perspective on the industry. He has worked in both the construction and turf and tractor markets, so he has a good grasp of how both sides work." All sales functions for both locations will go through Haas.

Brian McIntyre, inside sales manager in Doylestown, is now on the road as a commercial salesman covering Bucks, Montgomery and half of Philadelphia.

Brandon Jewell, Toro Dingo specialist, is now the turf and tractor commercial salesman covering Chester, Delaware and the other half of Philadelphia.

Anthony Pierantozzi the service/branch manager at the West Chester location, is now running that facility.

"Another unique aspect to this is we have outside sales people on the road going to see our customers to support our customer base. That is somewhat rare with landscape equipment." McDonald said.

For more information, visit www.eaglepowerandequipment.com. CEG

Today's top stories