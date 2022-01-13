Tim Sherman

Eagle Power & Equipment has announced the hiring of Tim Sherman as the company's newest parts and service sales representative (PSSR).

Sherman will work with Eagle Power's customers throughout Bucks, Montgomery and eastern Philadelphia counties to make sure they get the most out of their Eagle Power machine purchase. He joins fellow Eagle Power PSSR Chris Boxler who is responsible for Chester, Delaware and western Philadelphia counties in Pennsylvania as well as New Castle County in Delaware.

PSSRs coordinate directly with Eagle Power's sales team during equipment deliveries and walk arounds. They help guide customers as they familiarize themselves with their new machine, understand how to take full advantage of their warranty options, and stay on top of maintenance schedules to help minimize down time and maximize retention of their equipment investment.

Sherman joins Eagle Power with nearly a decade of commercial vehicle sales experience. He brings an outgoing, dedicated and customer driven focus; understanding how a customer's relationship with a dealership's service and parts departments is critically important to keeping their operations running.

"I'm really excited to be starting the next chapter of my career at Eagle Power," said Sherman. "I'm looking forward to the opportunity to get out into the field and introduce myself to our customers, getting to know what their challenges are and presenting them with the solutions to help get the job done."

"It's a substantial investment our customers make when they purchase equipment, not just in that machine itself but the trust they are placing in us as the dealer," said Jim Lutz, sales manager of Eagle Power and Equipment. "Tim joining our PSSR team will mean our customers are getting a great resource to help them from day one and a renewed commitment that Eagle will stand behind that machine throughout its entire operational life."

For more information, call 215/699-5871 or visit www.eaglepe.com.

