Photo courtesy of Eagle Power & Equipment Nick Vanella

Eagle Power & Equipment announced the promotion of Nick Vanella to the role of service manager at the company's New Castle, Del., store.

Eagle's elevation of an experienced technician to this position of leadership underscores Eagle Power's commitment to delivering outstanding service and support to its customers in Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

Vanella brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role. His career in the automotive and equipment industry began during high school when he worked as a mechanic in a body shop, focusing on mechanical repairs. While attending tech school, he gained further experience at a small independent automotive shop. After graduating, Vanella joined a Land Rover and Jaguar dealership, where he eventually became the shop foreman.

After further work in the automotive space, Vanella's career with heavy industrial equipment began at Eagle Power nine years ago. He honed his skills on heavy equipment at the company's old Uwchlan, Pa., shop for a little over two years before advancing to the role of a road mechanic.

Over the past six years, Vanella has been a vital support to the company's customers in the mushroom industry, handling a diverse range of equipment and directly interacting with their managers and operators. This extensive experience has helped to prepare him for his new position as service manager.

"I couldn't be happier to have taken on this new challenge and this new role," said Vanella. "Every day my objective is to provide open communication and quality service to our customers. It takes a whole team effort from everyone at the branch and out on the road to make sure our customers' machines don't stay down for long. I look forward to continue to work with the construction and mushroom industries in our area."

"Nick's new responsibilities are a testament to his dedication, skill and the high level of service he has consistently provided to Eagle Power's customers," Eagle Power President Matt McDonald said. "We entrust him in this new role to lead the service team to continuing, and ever improving, the quality-of-service Eagle Power's customers can count on."

For more information about Vanella, call 302/554-4192 or email [email protected].

For more information about Eagle Power & Equipment, call 215/699-5871 or visit www.eaglepe.com.

Today's top stories