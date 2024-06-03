List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Eagle Power Promotes Nick Vanella to Service Manager of New Castle, Del., Store

    Mon June 03, 2024 - Northeast Edition
    Eagle Power & Equipment


    Nick Vanella
    Photo courtesy of Eagle Power & Equipment
    Nick Vanella

    Eagle Power & Equipment announced the promotion of Nick Vanella to the role of service manager at the company's New Castle, Del., store.

    Eagle's elevation of an experienced technician to this position of leadership underscores Eagle Power's commitment to delivering outstanding service and support to its customers in Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

    Vanella brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role. His career in the automotive and equipment industry began during high school when he worked as a mechanic in a body shop, focusing on mechanical repairs. While attending tech school, he gained further experience at a small independent automotive shop. After graduating, Vanella joined a Land Rover and Jaguar dealership, where he eventually became the shop foreman.

    After further work in the automotive space, Vanella's career with heavy industrial equipment began at Eagle Power nine years ago. He honed his skills on heavy equipment at the company's old Uwchlan, Pa., shop for a little over two years before advancing to the role of a road mechanic.

    Over the past six years, Vanella has been a vital support to the company's customers in the mushroom industry, handling a diverse range of equipment and directly interacting with their managers and operators. This extensive experience has helped to prepare him for his new position as service manager.

    "I couldn't be happier to have taken on this new challenge and this new role," said Vanella. "Every day my objective is to provide open communication and quality service to our customers. It takes a whole team effort from everyone at the branch and out on the road to make sure our customers' machines don't stay down for long. I look forward to continue to work with the construction and mushroom industries in our area."

    "Nick's new responsibilities are a testament to his dedication, skill and the high level of service he has consistently provided to Eagle Power's customers," Eagle Power President Matt McDonald said. "We entrust him in this new role to lead the service team to continuing, and ever improving, the quality-of-service Eagle Power's customers can count on."

    For more information about Vanella, call 302/554-4192 or email [email protected].

    For more information about Eagle Power & Equipment, call 215/699-5871 or visit www.eaglepe.com.




    Today's top stories

    Clean Energy Programs Need Long Look at Infrastructure, Regulation, Logistics

    Ardent Co. Brings Safety Improvements Along MD 500

    When Accuracy Matters Most: Three Reasons Why Grade Indication Technology Is Worth the Investment

    FAE Welcomes Dealers to Paving Products Training Session

    Federal Government to Invest $75M to Build Computer Chip Part Factory in Georgia

    James River Equipment, ShoulderMaster Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Road Construction Offerings

    Long-Time Sales Rep Retires From Westchester Tractor

    Maryland Officials Open Bid Period on Designing, Building New Key Bridge in Baltimore



     

    Read more about...

    Business News Delaware Eagle Power & Equipment Employee News






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA