(Buck & Knobby Equipment photo)

This American Bald Eagle, photographed at Buck & Knobby Equipment in Michigan shortly before Christmas, inspired reflection among the company's employees.

Co-founder Lloyd R. "Knobby" Nolfo knew business was built on solid relationships. He wanted the company to continue for the employees and customers who helped him build it. Recent years have been outstanding, even against difficult odds. A precedent at Buck & Knobby Equipment is "when times get tough you get tougher — reform, adapt and forge ahead." Nolfo left an extraordinary opportunity and legacy.

"[The eagle] was Knobby still looking over us," said Ray Cordrey, president.

