Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Earthborne Officially Opens Spacious New Pa. Facility

Thu October 07, 2021 - Northeast Edition #21
CEG


Earthborne Inc. recently hosted an open house and ribbon-cutting for its new facility on Titus Avenue in Warrington, Pa.

The day was commemorated by an official dedication to its late founder and long-time owner, Rick Taylor.

"Expanding our facility and capabilities was a dream of my dad's, and after many years of hard work we are so proud to bring it to life," said Doug Taylor, son of Rick Taylor and president of Earthborne Inc. "From our conception, Earthborne has been focused on customer service and support, so it was only right to build a facility that matched our mentality."

The new 18,000 sq.-ft. facility sits on 15 acres and includes climate controlled workstations and personal benches for each service technician. Overhead crane capabilities, training rooms, an extensive equipment showroom, and three-lane service drive through for all trucks and equipment, a paint booth, VIP customer waiting area, truck valet drive-thru and more.

During the open house, Earthborne provided facility tours, as well as food, drinks, music, heavy-equipment games and customer appreciation gifts will be available. OEM representatives were on-hand to discuss equipment from each brand the dealership represents, including JCB, Morbark, Rayco, Toro, Donkey Forklifts, Pro-Tech, SnowEx and more.

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.) CEG

Photo: 1/6
Photo: 1/6
Photo: 1/6
Photo: 1/6
Photo: 1/6
Photo: 1/6

The new 75,000-sq.-ft. facility includes an expansive equipment showroom, a well-stocked parts department, a temperature-controlled drive through and service center, a paint and body shop and a dig and demo area for those looking to
Hundreds of customers and friends gathered to celebrate the grand opening of the new facility.
Doug Taylor gives an overview of the rich history of Earhtborne Inc. The facility and the historical wall are dedicated to the late founder Rick Taylor who envisioned this building.
The Earthborne employees gather after the official ribbon-cutting to celebrate the opening of the new 75,000-sq-ft facility.
The Earthborne service drive-thru features automatic doors on both ends that are automatic to drive a truck and trailer into the service area.
Earthborne’s new body fabrication and paint shop offers a SprayLine 15 by 15 by 64-ft. paint booth, large enough to work on any tractor trailer, recreational vehicle or bus brought in.




Today's top stories

Facing, Recovering From Economic Perfect Storm

VIDEO: Industry Professionals Gather in Louisville for 'Largest-Ever' Utility Expo

VIDEO: Pennsylvania County Taps Storm Recovery Pros to Process Ida Debris

Flatiron Embarks On One of California's Largest Projects

Historic Project Results in New U.S. 35

UTCA Welcomes Back Members to Its Annual Convention

For Conn.-Based Holden Brothers, Two Gravel Pits Prove to Be Better Than One

Volvo CE Powers Sustainable Future With Largest Range of Electric Machines



 

Read more about...

Business News Earthborne Inc. Events Pennsylvania






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo