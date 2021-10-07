Earthborne Inc. recently hosted an open house and ribbon-cutting for its new facility on Titus Avenue in Warrington, Pa.

The day was commemorated by an official dedication to its late founder and long-time owner, Rick Taylor.

"Expanding our facility and capabilities was a dream of my dad's, and after many years of hard work we are so proud to bring it to life," said Doug Taylor, son of Rick Taylor and president of Earthborne Inc. "From our conception, Earthborne has been focused on customer service and support, so it was only right to build a facility that matched our mentality."

The new 18,000 sq.-ft. facility sits on 15 acres and includes climate controlled workstations and personal benches for each service technician. Overhead crane capabilities, training rooms, an extensive equipment showroom, and three-lane service drive through for all trucks and equipment, a paint booth, VIP customer waiting area, truck valet drive-thru and more.

During the open house, Earthborne provided facility tours, as well as food, drinks, music, heavy-equipment games and customer appreciation gifts will be available. OEM representatives were on-hand to discuss equipment from each brand the dealership represents, including JCB, Morbark, Rayco, Toro, Donkey Forklifts, Pro-Tech, SnowEx and more.

