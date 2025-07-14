The new Cat 980 GC wheel loader offers high performance, low owning and operating costs, with fuel-efficient features like load-sensing hydraulics and intuitive controls. Equipped for productivity and comfort, it also includes advanced technology for fleet management and maintenance ease.

Caterpillar photo The new Cat 980 GC wheel loader.

The new Cat 980 GC wheel loader offers low fuel consumption with an on-demand fan, load-sensing hydraulics, intuitive controls and performance series buckets.

Easy to own and simple to operate, the new wheel loader is the right economical solution for a broad range of applications, according to Caterpillar.

"We've built the new 980 GC on a long legacy of high performance and highly reliable wheel loaders with proven components and integrated Cat machine systems," said Frank Stadelmann, Caterpillar global product application specialist. "The loader's simple user interface, intuitive controls and excellent visibility make for comfortable and efficient operation, even with less experienced operators. New features to this model, like our Engine Idle Management System (EIMS), minimize idle RPM and fuel consumption to help deliver low owning and operating costs."

Powerful Efficiency

Adding to the full line of Cat medium wheel loader choices, the new 980 GC is powered by the Cat C13 engine. The engine's Cat clean emissions module works in the background without impacting production. The EIMS, auto engine idle shutdown, variable speed fan and load sensing hydraulics combine to offer low fuel consumption and sound levels on the machine, according to Caterpillar.

Its automatic planetary powershift transmission delivers reliability and long service life. Four forward/reverse speeds reach a maximum 24.7 mph speed to quickly move about the site, and the electronic clutch pressure control (ECPC) shifting system provides smooth, efficient gear changes in all operating conditions, according to Caterpillar.

Available ride control improves operating smoothness over rough terrain while ensuring excellent material retention and increasing efficiency, and the optional limited slip differential axle increases traction in poor underfoot conditions.

Productive Results

With a bucket capacity range of 5.75-7.5 cu. yd., Cat performance series buckets use a system-based approach to balance bucket shape with the machine's lift and tilt capacity, weight and linkage. The bucket design improves material retention and reduces dig time with build options that include general purpose, flat floor, heavy duty rock, coal and light material to meet any application, according to Caterpillar.

The Cat Z-bar loader linkage with cast crossmember and tilt-lever provides strong digging efficiency and high breakout forces for superior production capabilities. Load-sensing hydraulics produce flow and pressure for the implement only when needed, improving machine productivity and resulting in low fuel consumption. The new 980 GC can be equipped with the Cat Fusion quick coupler and controls, and combined with optional third-function hydraulics, the coupler allows use of a wide variety of work tools.

Cat VisionLink, standard for the new 980 GC, allows fleet managers to track critical loader operating parameters like machine location, hours, fuel usage, diagnostic codes and idle time to improve productivity and lower operating costs. Also optionally available, Cat Payload weighs material while moving to the truck and lifting for on-the-go weighing (not legal for trade), so the operator can load to exact specification, load more trucks and avoid over- or under-loading, according to Caterpillar.

The Cat Payload for Trade option for Cat advanced payload allows you to integrate the scale data directly into your business processes. It is type approved by the International Organization of Legal Metrology, while retaining all the features of the standard version of Cat advanced payload.

Comfortable Environment

Providing a comfortable working environment throughout the shift, the 980 GC's spacious cab design features easy, intuitive controls and excellent visibility. The complete user interface is designed as an intuitive system, allowing the operator to monitor machine health, according to Caterpillar. Pilot-operated hydraulic controls deliver low-effort, comfortable operation and include a remote transmission kick-down switch for operating comfort.

Keeping safety in mind, ladders are standard on both machine sides, providing easy access to the cab from the left-hand side and to service points from the right-hand side. Extended windows with wide, flat and distortionfree front windshield combined with rearview mirrors with spot mirrors offer clear visibility to the job site. A rearview camera is standard, and a windshield guard option is available. Air conditioning with louvered vents allows the operator to direct airflow for optimum cooling, while the cloth mechanical suspension seat features adjustable armrests, headrest and multiple variations for superior comfort.

Easy to Service

The new loader features convenient service points, one-piece tilting hood with swing-out radiator and sight gauges for quick and efficient daily maintenance. Hard-to-reach pins have remote, conveniently grouped grease fittings for easy preventative lubrication. An optional Cat autolube system boasts simple, one-button control and includes fault flash function to alert the operator to issues.

The new 980 GC is built on a legacy of high performance and highly reliable wheel loaders with machine components designed and manufactured to high quality standards. It is backed by the Cat dealer network to help maximize machine uptime by providing global parts support, trained technicians and customer value agreements.

For more information, visit cat.com.

