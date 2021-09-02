Rokbak Revealed: The New Name for Terex Trucks
'Echoes of Emma' Golf Tournament Raises Money for Memorial Scholarship in Calder Family Daughter's Honor

Thu September 02, 2021 - Southeast Edition #18
Calder Brothers


Emma Calder, daughter of Dave and Sally Calder, passed away last year on Sept. 15, 2020. Emma's dream was to go to Clemson University with her sisters.

In memory of Emma, the family set up a scholarship fund with Clemson to assist in allowing students in need to achieve their dream of a college education. In helping to support this scholarship, the 1st annual "Echoes of Emma" golf tournament was held Aug. 27, 2021. The goals are high, but everyone came together to launch the Echoes of Emma silent auction and golf tournament, helping to assist and allow students at Clemson to fulfill the dream and accomplish their goals.

"If you didn't know Emma, she was 16 years old and a Junior at Wade Hampton High School. She was funny, shy, tender-hearted, wild, untamable, smart, and a million other things. She loved nature, animals and the Earth in general. She loved the ocean and wanted to become a marine biologist, maybe even move to Hawaii someday," her family said.

The money from this fundraiser is going to a memorial scholarship at Clemson University in Emma's name. Both of her older sisters currently go to Clemson and Emma was hoping to go there as well after graduating from Wade Hampton. This scholarship will be awarded to a student who is going to Clemson and will be given every year for their four years.

"So many people wanted to help after the accident, and this scholarship gave the family a unique opportunity to channel this into something positive that can both honor Emma as well as help someone else. They truly believe that this is what Emma would have wanted. She was so kind and had an unmatched compassion and empathy for others," Calder Brothers said.

"Thank you all for your support in our efforts and for everyone helping us on this project. Emma is always on our minds and we want to share her memory and her kindness with as many people as we can," Carly, Ellie, David and Sally Calder said. CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

Carly, Ellie, Sally and David Calder thank everyone for attending the silent auction.
 
Mickey Gourley sank a 12-ft. putt.
(L-R): Team Dynapac’s members were Jamie Roush, Shellie Larranaga, Vijay Palanisamy and Isaac Torres.
(L-R) are Chis Thompson, Barry Coleman, John Carson and Rich Robibero, all of Carson’s Nut, Bolt & Tool in Greenville, S.C.
(L-R) are Wayne Calder; Bruno Russo and Chad Huffman, both of Rexroth, A Bosch Company; Mickey Gourley and Doug Neff, both of Southeastern Equipment Company in Cambridge, Ohio; and David Calder.
The guests enjoyed a wonderful evening in support of a great cause.
Wayne and Gail Calder, with their granddaughter, Adelaide.
Guests enjoying the silent auction.
 
 
The players warm up on the practice tee.
David Calder thanks everyone for attending the tournament.
A few of the many volunteers who helped make the event run smoothly.




