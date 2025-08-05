Grant Quasha, CEO of Eco Material Technologies, wins EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2025 Mountain West Award for leading sustainable cement innovations, reducing CO2 emissions, and expanding operations across North America. Quasha advances to the national competition in November.

Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) named Grant Quasha, CEO of Eco Material Technologies, the leading producer, marketer and distributor of supplementary cementitious materials and producer of green cement products in North America, as an Entrepreneur of the Year 2025 Mountain West Award winner.

Now in its 40th year, the entrepreneur program celebrates bold leaders whose innovations revolutionize industries, disrupt markets and make a profound impact on communities.

The Mountain West program honors entrepreneurs from Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

An independent panel of judges selected Quasha for his entrepreneurial spirit, purpose-driven leadership and lasting impact, building long-term value in the infrastructure and sustainability sectors.

"Leading Eco Materials through this period of rapid growth and innovation has been one of the greatest privileges of my career," Quasha said. "Our mission is to make infrastructure more sustainable. Since 2000, Eco Material has supplied approximately 200 million tons of supplementary cementitious materials across North America, helping avoid more than 200 million tons of CO2 emissions — comparable to the annual emissions of entire countries like Spain or Thailand.

"This recognition from EY is a testament to the work of our team and the real-world impact we're making for customers, communities and the planet."

Under Quasha's leadership, Eco Material has become a leading provider of sustainable cement alternatives and circular economy solutions that reduce environmental impact while enhancing infrastructure performance.

In 2023 alone, the company displaced approximately 5 percent of total U.S. cement use, while diverting more than 10 million tons of waste materials from landfills and avoiding 5 million tons of carbon dioxide — equivalent to powering approximately 769,000 homes for one year.

The company is rapidly expanding, including the recent opening of a terminal in Queens, N.Y., supplying 50,000 tons of fly ash annually to the New York City metro market.

With the Lakeview (Oregon) Green Cement Plant coming online this year, Eco Material is on track to deliver more than 10 million tons of environmentally beneficial materials annually across North America, supporting critical projects that advance decarbonization and infrastructure resilience.

Quasha advances to the national Entrepreneur of the Year competition at the North America Strategic Growth Forum, a gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies held in November.

